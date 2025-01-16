Veterinary Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market Analysis and Forecasts Report 2025-2030 | Now Available

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Animal Type, By Form, By Application, By Material, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global veterinary bone grafts and substitutes market size is anticipated to reach USD 371.35 million by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.48% from 2025 to 2030

The market growth is primarily driven by the growing animal population and ownership rates, expenditure on animals, an focus on innovative and effective veterinary surgical procedures, advancements in veterinary bone grafts and substitutes, and growing R&D investment. For instance, in March 2024, TheraVet launched BIOCERA-VET Equine, a new line of bone substitutes for managing dental and orthopedic conditions in horses.

This product offers unique properties for treating subchondral bone cysts and dental issues, addressing a significant need in equine veterinary care. BIOCERA-VET's advanced formulations, including injectable and granule options, aim to enhance outcomes in bone surgeries and provide effective alternatives for osteosarcoma management, impacting the market with its specialized solutions.







Furthermore, primary factors that lead to orthopedic problems in pets are obesity and poor nutrition. Obesity increases pressure on joints & bones. According to the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention's (APOP) 2023 survey, 59% of dogs and 61% of cats were overweight or obese in the U.S. in 2022. In the U.S., Canada, and Europe, an estimated 63% of pet cats and 59% of pet dogs are overweight or obese. Similarly, according to the American Association of Equine Practitioners, in 2022, around 51% of horses had a Body Condition Score (BCS) greater than 6, which is considered overweight, and around 19% of the 50% had a BCS of 8 to 9, which is considered obese.



Additionally, the rising prevalence of osteoarthritis and cruciate ligament injuries in animals is increasing because of obesity & other lifestyle conditions, which is boosting demand for veterinary orthopedic devices and surgeries such as bone grafts and substitutes. Moreover, the rising amount of osteoarthritis among canines is anticipated to fuel market growth. Obesity and the prevalence of osteoarthritis among canine & feline are resulting in orthopedic problems, which, in turn, is driving the need for various advanced treatments for orthopedic problems like veterinary bone grafting procedures.



Veterinary Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market Report Highlights

By product, the autografts segment dominated market with a share of over 41.63% in 2024. However, Others segment is expected to grow at fastest CAGR during forecast period due to 7.4%. Other synthetic bone grafts and substitutes particularly those made from materials like tricalcium phosphate (TCP) and hydroxyapatite, are gaining popularity in recent years. These synthetic options are favored due to their biocompatibility, ease of availability, and lower risk of disease transmission than allografts and autografts.

In terms of animal type, the dog segment will dominate market in 2024 with a market share of 57.30%. The increasing prevalence of orthopedic injuries in dogs participating in agility competitions is expected to be one of the key factors driving the market due to the growing need for specialized care. However, Cats segment is expected to be fastest-growing segment with the highest CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period.

Based on form, the injectables segment held the largest share of 35.19% in 2024. In the veterinary bone grafts and substitutes market, injectable forms are increasingly popular due to their minimally invasive nature, which reduces surgical trauma and post-operative recovery time. However, Pellets segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. Pellet forms are gaining popularity due to their ease of handling and precise placement.

By application, the orthopedic segment held highest share of 41.78% in 2024. Veterinary bone grafts and substitutes are commonly used in orthopedic treatments compared to other indications. On other hand, Dental segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period due to their effectiveness in treating periodontal disease, jaw fractures, and bone defects caused by dental extractions or tumors.

Based on material, the tricalcium phosphate (TCP) segment is dominating market in 2024 with a market share of 41.07%. The demand for Tricalcium Phosphate (TCP) based veterinary bone grafts and substitutes is higher due to TCP's excellent biocompatibility and osteoconductive properties, which promote natural bone regeneration. However, Bioglass segment is expected to be fastest-growing segment with the highest CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period

Based on end use, the veterinary hospitals & clinics segment held the largest share of 90.62% in 2024 and is expected to grow at highest CAGR of 6.7% during forecast period. The veterinary hospitals and clinics segment held the largest share due to their extensive use of these products for a wide range of orthopedic procedures.

By region, North America held the largest share of about 45.73% in 2024. Conversely, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow fastest at about 7.77% in coming years.

Increased awareness among pet owners and veterinarians about the benefits of bone grafts and substitutes and progress in regenerative medicine, including stem cell therapies and growth factor applications, supports the adoption of advanced bone grafting techniques in veterinary medicine.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $253.84 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $371.35 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Movora (Vimian Group AB)

TheraVet SA

Biomendex

Integra LifeSciences Corporation.

Progenica Therapeutics, LLC

BioChange

Nutramax Laboratories Veterinary Sciences, Inc.

RITA LEIBINGER GmbH & Co. KG

VETEREGEN

AlphaLogix, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/weau32

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment