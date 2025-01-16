PRESS RELEASE

Nanterre, January 16, 2025

VINCI Airports – Traffic as of December 31, 2024

Very good performance recorded in the fourth quarter, with traffic growth of 7.6% vs 2023, and 7.9% vs 2019

Throughout the year 2024, VINCI Airports' overall traffic, with more than 318 million passengers, exceeds its pre-COVID levels (+3.7% compared to 2019, +8.5% compared to 2023)

Record traffic levels recorded at several airports in the network, including the two latest acquisitions Budapest and Edinburgh

Significant acceleration of traffic in Asia

In the paragraphs below, and unless otherwise stated, the variations refer to traffic levels for the 4th quarter of 2024 compared to the 4th quarter of 2023.

More than 318 million passengers have travelled in the VINCI Airports network in 2024, 11 million more than in 2019 (+3.7%) and nearly 25 million more than in 2023 (+8.5%). This year will mark the exceedance of 2019 traffic levels, in particular thanks to a strong acceleration in traffic at Japan's airports after the summer and double-digit growth at several airports. Four airports operated by VINCI Airports have crossed record breaking thresholds in 2024: 35 million passengers were welcomed at Lisbon, 26 million at Santiago Airport in Chile, 15 million at Edinburgh in the United Kingdom and 8 million at Belgrade in Serbia.

Exceptional traffic levels were recorded this quarter at many airports. Portugal 's airports continued to welcome ever more passengers, supported by record load factors and strong momentum on intra-European routes. The increase in capacity by airlines such as LATAM and United Airlines also contributed to the good performance of long-haul traffic (Brazil, United States). At Santiago de Chile, the months of October and November recorded exceptional levels of traffic, both domestically and internationally (Argentina, Brazil) thanks to growth in seat supply from LATAM, Sky Airline and Jetsmart. At Budapest airport, while Chinese traffic almost tripled, European markets (Italy, Spain, Germany) also experienced record double-digit growth, stimulated by an increase in supply from Ryanair and Wizz Air. Traffic at Edinburgh airport continued to grow rapidly, driven by increased capacity from easyJet and Ryanair. Cabo Verde's airports welcomed a record number of passengers this quarter, thanks to a strengthening in offer and diversification of the routes operated by historical airlines including TUI and Transavia, as well as the arrival of easyJet on the routes to Porto and Lisbon.

Traffic increased significantly this quarter at OMA airports (Mexico), thanks to an increase in the offer of the two main airlines Viva Aerobus and Volaris. At London Gatwick, traffic was dynamic in October and November, thanks to long-haul international routes (China Eastern, Norse Atlantic and Air India). Belfast airport benefited from strong growth in its connections with Continental Europe. Traffic remained dynamic at Belgrade, particularly on routes with Germany and Turkey. In France, Lyon airport is experiencing good results thanks to its low-cost companies (easyJet +11%, Volotea +34%), particularly on Mediterranean markets.

The platforms of the Asian continent have seen a strong acceleration in their traffic during this quarter. Thus, the traffic levels at Kansai airports (Japan) have returned to and even exceeded their historical records, for the first time since the COVID crisis. This can be explained, in particular, by the very positive traffic trends on the routes with Southeast Asia. In Cambodia, the recovery of traffic towards pre-COVID levels accelerated this quarter, thanks to a clear improvement in international traffic (Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Qatar).

Appendix – Passenger traffic and commercial movements on 31 December 2024

I- Trends in passenger traffic at VINCI Airports1





December 2024 Q4 2024 YTD at the end of December 2024 % Change 2024 / 2023 % Change 2024 / 2019 % Change 2024 / 2023 % Change 2024 / 2019 % Change 2024 / 2023 % Change 2024 / 2019 VINCI Airports +8.0% +7.6% +7.6% +7.9% +8.5% +3.7% Portugal (ANA) +3.9% +18% +4.1% +19% +4.3% +17% United Kingdom +4.6% +0.1% +5.6% +0.5% +7.4% -2.7% France +6.0% -4.1% +4.7% -6.5% +4.8% -11% Serbia -7.2% +41% -2.8% +38% +5.3% +36% Hungary +23% +14% +21% +11% +19% +8.7% Mexico (OMA) +9.4% +23% +4.4% +19% -1.0% +15% United States of America -0.9% -5.5% +2.4% +1.0% +7.8% +5.4% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -5.0% +7.2% -5.2% +11% +4.0% +22% Costa Rica +3.6% +59% -4.5% +51% +16% +56% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +10% +13% +9.7% +17% +13% +6.6% Brazil +7.9% -5.2% +10% -2.1% +5.1% -1.9% Japan (Kansai Airports) +15% +4.1% +14% +4.0% +19% -4.7% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +22% -27% +22% -30% +20% -37% Cabo Verde +13% +15% +17% +15% +17% +8.8%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

II- Trends in commercial movements (ATM) at VINCI Airports2





December 2024 Q4 2024 YTD at the end of December 2024 % Change 2024 / 2023 % Change 2024 / 2019 % Change 2024 / 2023 % Change 2024 / 2019 % Change 2024 / 2023 % Change 2024 / 2019 VINCI Airports +5.0% +0.0% +5.1% -0.3% +5.6% -2.9% Portugal (ANA) +1.1% +9.8% +0.7% +9.5% +1.8% +8.5% United Kingdom +3.5% -2.8% +3.7% -1.9% +4.8% -5.4% France -1.8% -16% -0.6% -19% +2.4% -22% Serbia -6.6% +25% -2.8% +26% +3.4% +22% Hungary +21% +7.9% +19% +6.5% +17% +3.4% Mexico (OMA) +9.6% -1.9% +5.3% -5.2% -0.8% -10% United States of America +13% +14% +20% +16% +16% +11% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -12% -7.9% -16% -7.8% -9.0% -0.0% Costa Rica +10% +70% +1.3% +58% +16% +53% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +8.7% +3.2% +8.9% +2.7% +13% +0.9% Brazil +1.7% -6.9% +4.1% -4.8% +1.8% -4.0% Japan (Kansai Airports) +7.1% -1.3% +6.7% -0.2% +10% -3.4% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +13% -36% +12% -41% +12% -42% Cabo Verde +16% +0.5% +29% +4.8% +22% -3.2%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.

III- Passenger traffic by airport





In thousand of passengers VINCI Airports share (%) Q4 2024 % change 2024 / 2023 % change 2024 / 2019 YTD at the end of December (12 months) % change 2024 / 2023 % change 2024 / 2019 Portugal (ANA) of which Lisbon (LIS) 100 8,385 +4.1% +14% 35,093 +4.3% +13% Porto (OPO) 100 3,673 +4.5% +20% 15,930 +4.8% +22% Faro (FAO) 100 1,842 +1.3% +17% 9,830 +2.0% +9.1% Madeira (FNC, PXO) 100 1,204 +6.5% +60% 5,055 +4.5% +50% Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL) 100 634 +7.0% +31% 3,285 +9.7% +33% TOTAL 15,740 +4.1% +19% 69,197 +4.3% +17% United Kingdom of which Gatwick (LGW) 50.01 9,774 +4.4% -5.1% 43,248 +5.7% -7.1% Edinburgh (EDI) 50.01 3,712 +7.7% +11% 15,790 +9.6% +7.1% Belfast (BFS) 100 1,562 +8.4% +18% 6,757 +13% +7.5% TOTAL 15,049 +5.6% +0.5% 65,796 +7.4% -2.7% France of which Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 30.6 2,525 +4.3% -6.1% 10,482 +4.8% -11% Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 85 1,615 +5.8% +0.9% 7,009 +7.3% -3.0% Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 49 137 +4.8% -26% 511 -14% -40% Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB) 100 43 +2.9% -6.5% 247 -0.9% -20% Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF) 100 19 +22% -9.9% 178 +8.7% -13% Toulon Hyères (TLN) 100 45 -12% -52% 292 -5.2% -42% Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 100 59 +3.2% -42% 229 -0.9% -47% Annecy (NCY) 100 1 -35% -10% 4 +5.2% +12% TOTAL 4,445 +4.7% -6.5% 18,964 +4.8% -11% Serbia Belgrade (BEG) 100 1,941 -2.8% +38% 8,364 +5.3% +36% TOTAL 1,941 -2.8% +38% 8,364 +5.3% +36% Hungary Budapest (BUD) 20 4,504 +21% +11% 17,526 +19% +8.7% TOTAL 4,504 +21% +11% 17,526 +19% +8.7%





Mexico (OMA) of which Monterrey (MTY) 29.99 3,786 +8.6% +32% 13,636 +2.2% +22% Chihuahua (CUU) 29.99 474 -3.9% +9.1% 1,847 -2.8% +8.9% Ciudad Juarez (CJS) 29.99 556 -2.2% +38% 2,139 -5.5% +34% Culiacan (CUL) 29.99 595 -5.4% -5.5% 2,274 -13% -7.8% Mazatlan (MZT) 29.99 458 +6.3% +41% 1,875 +15% +59% Acapulco (ACA) 29.99 154 +45% -30% 599 -33% -32% San Luis Potosi (SLP) 29.99 192 +2.9% +13% 731 +2.6% +15% Torreon (TRC) 29.99 207 +1.7% +13% 816 +4.7% +15% Zihuatanejo (ZIH) 29.99 165 -4.7% +9.8% 668 +3.0% +8.1% Durango (DGO) 29.99 139 +6.0% -7.1% 528 +4.3% +0.9% Zacatecas (ZCL) 29.99 91 -18% -27% 373 -16% -22% Tampico (TAM) 29.99 150 +1.7% -18% 561 -0.7% -24% Reynosa (REX) 29.99 136 -3.2% +16% 529 -1.6% +11% TOTAL 7,104 +4.4% +19% 26,576 -1.0% +15% United States of America (of which) Hollywood Burbank (BUR) MC* 1,706 +3.9% +4.6% 6,461 +7.1% +8.0% Atlantic City (ACY) MC* 224 -7.9% -20% 1,042 +13% -8.1% TOTAL 1,930 +2.4% +1.0% 7,503 +7.8% +5.4% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which Saint-Domingue (SDQ) 100 1,332 -6.4% +12% 5,810 +3.2% +29% Puerto Plata (POP) 100 193 +6.9% +16% 880 +19% +2.1% Samana (AZS) 100 23 +7.1% -26% 103 -16% -39% La Isabela (JBQ) 100 10 -46% -53% 52 -42% -38% TOTAL 1,559 -5.2% +11% 6,846 +4.0% +22% Costa Rica Guanacaste (LIR) 45 396 -4.5% +51% 1,910 +16% +56% TOTAL 396 -4.5% +51% 1,910 +16% +56% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) Santiago (SCL) 40 6,921 +9.7% +17% 26,254 +13% +6.6% TOTAL 6,921 +9.7% +17% 26,254 +13% +6.6% Brazil of which Salvador (SSA) 100 1,965 +0.5% -6.7% 7,596 +3.6% -1.5% Manaus (MAO) 100 810 +24% +0.8% 2,947 +10% -2.9% Porto Velho (PVH) 100 158 +46% -14% 497 -15% -33% Boa Vista (BVB) 100 135 +31% +49% 457 +12% +32% TOTAL 3,236 +10% -2.1% 12,081 +5.1% -1.9%





Japan (Kansai Airports) of which Kansai (KIX) 40 8,226 +20% +8.2% 30,632 +31% -4.0% Itami (ITM) 40 4,110 +5.7% -3.3% 15,158 +2.7% -8.3% Kobe (UKB) 40 910 +4.4% +3.7% 3,575 +4.1% +6.3% TOTAL 13,246 +14% +4.0% 49,365 +19% -4.7% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) of which Phnom Penh (PNH) 70 1,292 +21% -16% 4,746 +19% -21% Sihanoukville (KOS) 70 35 x2.4 -90% 93 +71% -94% TOTAL 1,328 +22% -30% 4,839 +20% -37% Cabo Verde Praia (RAI) 100 169 +12% +6.7% 669 +11% +3.3% Sal (SID) 100 375 +21% +20% 1,334 +19% +13% São Vicente (VXE) 100 84 +28% +29% 300 +24% +19% Boa Vista (BVC) 100 160 +6.9% +11% 617 +15% +7.4% TOTAL 812 +17% +15% 3,006 +17% +8.8% Total VINCI Airports 78,211 +7.6% +7.9% 318,226 +8.5% +3.7% *MC: Management Contract

IV- Commercial movements by airport





VINCI Airports share (%) Q4 2024 % change 2024 / 2023 % change 2024 / 2019 YTD at the end of December (12 months) % change 2024 / 2023 % change 2024 / 2019 Portugal (ANA) of which Lisbon (LIS) 100 54,877 +0.0% +4.4% 225,268 +1.1% +3.5% Porto (OPO) 100 24,368 +0.5% +5.1% 104,040 +2.3% +7.8% Faro (FAO) 100 12,585 -0.2% +18% 63,530 +1.3% +8.1% Madeira (FNC, PXO) 100 8,622 +5.3% +43% 34,537 +1.4% +32% Azores (FLW, HOR, SMA, PDL) 100 7,124 +3.9% +22% 37,195 +5.9% +26% TOTAL 107,636 +0.7% +9.5% 464,992 +1.8% +8.5% United Kingdom of which Gatwick (LGW) 50.01 60,938 +2.5% -3.1% 261,618 +3.4% -6.8% Edinburgh (EDI) 50.01 28,235 +2.3% -9.3% 119,924 +4.9% -8.5% Belfast (BFS) 100 13,816 +13% +27% 54,306 +12% +10% TOTAL 102,989 +3.7% -1.9% 435,848 +4.8% -5.4% France of which Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN) 30.6 24,169 -0.6% -15% 98,349 +2.9% -20% Nantes Atlantique (NTE) 85 12,053 +1.2% -16% 50,668 +4.1% -20% Rennes Bretagne (RNS) 49 2,066 +5.4% -37% 7,771 -5.6% -46% Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB) 100 622 -18% -1.1% 3,721 -1.7% -3.9% Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF) 100 945 -8.4% -21% 5,696 -4.5% -17% Toulon Hyères (TLN) 100 1,102 -0.1% -43% 8,710 +1.4% -22% Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE) 100 1,230 -0.6% -44% 5,040 +1.3% -45% Annecy (NCY) 100 368 -26% -26% 2,159 -4.0% -14% TOTAL 43,124 -0.6% -19% 184,695 +2.4% -22% Serbia Belgrade (BEG) 100 20,577 -2.8% +26% 86,121 +3.4% +22% TOTAL 20,577 -2.8% +26% 86,121 +3.4% +22% Hungary Budapest (BUD) 20 32,307 +19% +6.5% 125,505 +17% +3.4% TOTAL 32,307 +19% +6.5% 125,505 +17% +3.4%





Mexico (OMA) of which Monterrey (MTY) 29.99 30,132 +13% +11% 107,883 +4.7% -0.9% Chihuahua (CUU) 29.99 5,384 -2.6% -13% 21,827 +1.9% -13% Ciudad Juarez (CJS) 29.99 4,744 +4.2% +12% 18,171 -0.4% +4.1% Culiacan (CUL) 29.99 5,094 -2.4% -15% 19,336 -15% -23% Mazatlan (MZT) 29.99 4,151 +15% +7.9% 15,995 +15% +21% Acapulco (ACA) 29.99 1,688 +17% -59% 6,739 -40% -61% San Luis Potosi (SLP) 29.99 3,437 -5.0% -7.3% 13,767 -1.2% -8.2% Torreon (TRC) 29.99 2,518 -5.3% -20% 10,031 -2.9% -22% Zihuatanejo (ZIH) 29.99 1,952 -7.4% -19% 7,542 +1.8% -19% Durango (DGO) 29.99 2,649 -1.0% -21% 9,998 -3.8% -19% Zacatecas (ZCL) 29.99 995 -15% -30% 4,019 -20% -26% Tampico (TAM) 29.99 1,816 -13% -34% 8,835 +7.4% -20% Reynosa (REX) 29.99 1,197 -0.6% +16% 4,725 -1.8% +10% TOTAL 65,757 +5.3% -5.2% 248,868 -0.8% -10% United States of America (of which) Hollywood Burbank (BUR) MC* 36,394 +23% +16% 132,160 +17% +10% Atlantic City (ACY) MC* 2,229 -16% +11% 10,319 +6.8% +27% TOTAL 38,623 +20% +16% 142,479 +16% +11% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which Saint-Domingue (SDQ) 100 11,484 -14% +0.6% 48,581 -7.8% +12% Puerto Plata (POP) 100 1,326 +2.5% +6.7% 6,068 +21% -2.2% Samana (AZS) 100 210 -1.4% -17% 875 -26% -34% La Isabela (JBQ) 100 1,081 -38% -54% 5,040 -33% -47% TOTAL 14,101 -16% -7.8% 60,572 -9.0% -0.0% Costa Rica Guanacaste (LIR) 45 4,988 +1.3% +58% 21,362 +16% +53% TOTAL 4,988 +1.3% +58% 21,362 +16% +53% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) Santiago (SCL) 40 40,806 +8.9% +2.7% 158,564 +13% +0.9% TOTAL 40,806 +8.9% +2.7% 158,564 +13% +0.9% Brazil of which Salvador (SSA) 100 13,704 -6.5% -12% 55,272 +0.0% -5.4% Manaus (MAO) 100 8,117 +17% +4.9% 30,074 +8.2% +2.8% Porto Velho (PVH) 100 1,111 +21% -19% 3,661 -30% -39% Boa Vista (BVB) 100 905 +16% +44% 3,315 +10% +35% TOTAL 25,461 +4.1% -4.8% 97,765 +1.8% -4.0%





Japan (Kansai Airports) of which Kansai (KIX) 40 50,966 +15% -0.6% 193,134 +23% -6.6% Itami (ITM) 40 34,728 -0.5% +0.9% 137,286 -0.6% -0.8% Kobe (UKB) 40 8,516 -6.0% -2.0% 33,300 -4.6% +6.1% TOTAL 94,210 +6.7% -0.2% 363,720 +10% -3.4% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) of which Phnom Penh (PNH) 70 10,863 +12% -28% 41,022 +12% -27% Sihanoukville (KOS) 70 575 +15% -87% 2,075 +10% -88% TOTAL 11,438 +12% -41% 43,097 +12% -42% Cabo Verde Praia (RAI) 100 2,355 +19% -2.0% 8,722 +11% -8.9% Sal (SID) 100 3,669 +35% +4.9% 12,385 +32% -1.7% São Vicente (VXE) 100 1,040 +30% +11% 3,709 +21% +2.8% Boa Vista (BVC) 100 1,328 +21% +14% 4,832 +30% +4.7% TOTAL 8,910 +29% +4.8% 31,337 +22% -3.2% Total VINCI Airports 610,927 +5.1% -0.3% 2,464,925 +5.6% -2.9% *MC : Management Contract





This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

