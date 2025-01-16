CloudBolt Marks Monumental Year of Growth and Solidifies Its Market Position as a Recognized Leader in FinOps

ROCKVILLE, MD, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBolt Software , The Cloud ROI Company™ and a recognized leader in cloud cost management, is heading into 2025 on an unprecedented wave of growth and momentum following a year of significant transformation within the FinOps landscape. As one of the last remaining independent cloud cost management vendors and one of the only companies able to offer cloud orchestration and FinOps capabilities, CloudBolt's successes in 2024 solidify its position at the forefront of innovation in the industry. From a groundbreaking platform launch to key partnerships with best-in-class FinOps leaders, CloudBolt enjoyed remarkable progress as the company continues to define and expand the Augmented FinOps movement.

“I am incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved at CloudBolt this past year—from product advancements to insightful research and strong collaborations with like-minded cloud visionaries. We’re leading a paradigm shift in how organizations manage and maximize their cloud investments,” said CloudBolt’s CEO Craig Hinkley . “The recognition and reception from the analyst and press community, and most importantly, the impressive results our customers are seeing, validate our work to help organizations place value at the center of every cloud decision.”

2024 highlights for CloudBolt include:

Advancing FinOps with Innovative Cloud Cost Optimization Tools

CloudBolt kicked off the year by unveiling its ambitious vision for the future of FinOps, and has made steady progress toward this goal. By June, it redesigned its data architecture to support the FOCUS specification and custom metrics, enabling future innovations. Shortly after in October, the new CloudBolt FinOps Platform launched. Features include Continuous Optimization via Cloud Native Actions (CNA) for streamlined automation and waste elimination and a Unified Cloud Fabric through the CloudBolt Agent. These advancements extend CloudBolt’s FinOps reach beyond multi-cloud into private clouds, Kubernetes, and PaaS environments, with a strong cadence of ongoing enhancements planned.

Achieving Industry Recognition

CloudBolt received significant industry recognition this year, further validating its vision and platform strength. CloudBolt was one of the first organizations to adopt FOCUS™ (the unifying format for cloud billing data), became a Premier Member of the FinOps Foundation, and was designated as a FinOps Certified Platform . Additionally, CloudBolt was acknowledged as a “Visionary” in the inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud Financial Management Tools .* And, CloudBolt was evaluated as “Strong Performer” in The Forrester Wave™: Cloud Cost Management and Optimization Solutions, Q3 2024 , and an “Outperformer” in the 2024 GigaOm Radar for Cloud FinOps . Additionally, CloudBolt was honored as the winner of the InfoWorld Technology of the Year Award for Cloud Cost Management.

Building Strategic FinOps Partnerships

CloudBolt launched its Tech Alliance Program (TAP) to rapidly expand its ROI capabilities by integrating with leading FinOps and cloud solutions, partnering with StormForge for Kubernetes optimization and CloudEagle.ai for SaaS optimization. In addition to CloudBolt’s proprietary development, these collaborations extend complementary FinOps capabilities across multi-cloud environments and rapidly add innovative capabilities to the CloudBolt Platform to outpace competitors. Additional TAP partners will be announced throughout 2025.

Expanding Access for Government Agencies

CloudBolt’s Cloud Management Platform (CMP) and Cloud Cost & Security Management Platform (CSMP) are now listed in AWS’s Intelligence Community Marketplace (ICMP) . ICMP is a curated digital catalog from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that makes it easy for government agencies to discover, purchase, and deploy software packages and applications from vendors that specialize in supporting government customers. By ensuring strict compliance with government regulations while optimizing operational efficiency, CloudBolt provides advanced automation, deep visibility, and governance capabilities so agencies can streamline the management of sensitive information in the cloud.

Delivering Thought Leadership in FinOps Space

CloudBolt continued to provide key market insights and analysis through its flagship research, CloudBolt Industry Insights (CII), which were featured in top publications globally. 2024’s CII reports included the CII: Focus on FinOps—The Alignment Paradox and the CII Reality Report: VMware Acquisition Aftermath (published in June). Data from the research has been featured in Forbes, SiliconANGLE, ComputerWeekly, CIO Dive, TechRadar, and Ars Technica. CloudBolt has also been highly visible as an AI for FinOps thought leader, delivering major presentations to the FinOps community at FinOps X in San Diego and Barcelona, and at virtual FinOps.org summits.

Looking Ahead

This year, CloudBolt will accelerate its continuous optimization and automation initiatives to maximize cloud ROI and drive deeper FinOps alignment. With 2025 poised to be the year that AI in the cloud evolves from merely spotting things to actually taking actions, CloudBolt will continue to lead the charge in this transformative shift.

“Last year was a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and we’re not slowing down anytime soon,” said Kyle Campos , chief technology and product officer at CloudBolt. “We’re proud to be at the forefront of Augmented FinOps, pushing beyond the boundaries of public cloud and harnessing the power of AI & machine learning to drive innovation and scale. It’s exciting to see the broader community starting to align with the forward-thinking direction we’ve set. This year, we are doubling-down on our commitment to transform FinOps practices and deliver unparalleled value and results to our customers.”

