With New Strategic Funding, Borderless AI Launches HRGPT, an AI Search Engine for Enterprises

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borderless AI, the company disrupting HR software, today launched HRGPT, a free AI search engine that lets employees and HR managers search across their company's universe of data and applications as well as Borderless AI’s knowledge base of HR laws and guidelines, getting instant answers to their most complex HR queries. HR teams can also use HRGPT for essential HR tasks like generating employment agreements, creating job descriptions and compensation benchmarking.

Borderless AI emerged from stealth last year with its AI-powered HR platform, which introduced a series of AI Agents that enable companies to pay and manage their international employees. The product has hundreds of customers, including global brands like Dunlop Sporting Goods, Incubeta and Raya, and an AI agent performs a task for a customer on the platform every hour.

With HRGPT, employees can now get detailed information and data about matters like PTO, a current project deadline or even their personal benefits plan – all at a time of their choosing. This dramatically improves the employee experience and frees HR managers to focus on higher-value tasks.

Greg De Santos, CFO of Incubeta who has more than 800 employees worldwide, said: “Our employee experience has fundamentally changed for the better. With HRGPT, we effectively have a 24/7 HR sidekick that can answer questions and engage in any language around the world for our team — it’s a real productivity boost, saving our teams countless hours each day. We also used HRGPT to create an employment contract for a new employee and could do so in about 20 minutes without needing an attorney. We saved time and money. That’s a game-changer.”

With the launch of HRGPT, Borderless is continuing to disrupt HR software.

“With HRGPT, you can get answers to HR questions across both internal and external data sources – all in one place. That’s not been done before. Unlike other general-purpose AI search engines, we are hyper-focused on innovating in the HR space. HR-specific search will fundamentally change how HR software operates,” said Willson Cross, co-founder and CEO of Borderless AI.

HRGPT offers five key capabilities that set it apart from general-purpose AI search engines:

AI-Powered Enterprise Search: HRGPT enables organizations to search and retrieve company-specific HR data and information, ensuring teams can quickly access internal policies, procedures and guidelines

Real-Time Information Retrieval: HRGPT actively searches the internet for answers, synthesizing information from multiple authoritative sources to deliver concise, relevant responses. This contrasts with many general-purpose AI search engines that rely on stale data without real-time capabilities

Citations and Source Transparency: Each answer is accompanied by citations, allowing users to verify the information quickly. This feature enhances trustworthiness compared to other AI search engines that often times provide answers without transparent sourcing

AI-Powered Employment Agreement: HRGPT enables the creation of employment agreements for new employees within minutes, automating a previously complex process to save time and money

Multiple Language Models: HRGPT leverages multiple advanced AI models depending on user needs. This flexibility allows for tailored responses based on the complexity of the query



Together, these capabilities make HRGPT an indispensable tool for modern HR teams.

Borderless AI Raises $5 Million Seed Extension, Bringing the Total Funding Raised to $32 Million

Today Borderless AI also announced a $5 million extension to the $27 million seed round announced last year. Cohere co-founders Aidan Gomez and Ivan Zhang participated; Borderless AI’s platform leverages Cohere’s LLM, which is optimized specifically for enterprise use cases. Borderless AI will use the new funding to accelerate its efforts to bring AI Agents and expand on its enterprise search product.

About Borderless AI

Borderless AI builds AI agents for HR departments. The company leverages the power of generative AI to automate and accelerate routine tasks for HR teams such as employee onboarding, payroll, paying international team members, in addition to offering businesses search and knowledge management solutions by connecting companies' applications and databases. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and is backed by Susquehanna and Aglaé Ventures. For more information, go to: https://www.hireborderless.com/.

Media and Analyst Contact:

Amber Rowland

amber@therowlandagency.com

+1-650-814-4560



