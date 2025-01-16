NFWF Announces $6 Million in Grants to Help Communities Impacted by Hurricanes and Natural Disasters

Washington, D.C., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Marine Debris Program today announced just over $6 million in grants to remove marine debris caused by hurricanes and other natural disasters in coastal Alaska, Florida and Puerto Rico. Funding for these grants to reduce impacts on communities and industry and prevent further harm to habitats and fish and wildlife populations was made available through the Fiscal Year 2023 Consolidated Appropriations Act, (P.L. 117-328).

The grants were awarded through the Hurricane Response Marine Debris Removal Fund, a partnership between NFWF and the NOAA Marine Debris Program. This program began in 2019 to employ an expedited grants process to solicit and award projects to remove and dispose of marine debris that resulted from severe storms.

“Years after storms and after the immediate human health and safety needs have been addressed, many of these impacted communities are still dealing with debris fields that can be miles long,” said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF. “This marine debris is not only an additional detriment to these already burdened communities, but it also has prolonged impacts to fish, wildlife and their habitats.”

Storms can cause significant marine debris, including capsized vessels, displaced fishing gear, and wrecked docks and piers, along with flooding that deposits large land-based debris such as trees, cars, and parts of homes and buildings. This debris can cause both immediate and prolonged harm to coastal communities, affecting navigational safety and coastal and marine industry and tourism, as well as harming wildlife and damaging habitats.

“Hurricanes and other natural disasters create substantial amounts of debris that can damage the environment for many years and pose unique challenges for removal,” said Jason Rolfe, the NOAA Marine Debris Program’s Response Team Lead. “The NOAA Marine Debris Program is pleased to continue our work with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation to remove hurricane debris, and mitigate the impacts it has on communities and the environment.”

The projects supported by the five grants announced today will work with 19 rural communities in Alaska to assess and reclaim debris scattered across sensitive tundra habitat by Typhoon Merbok while also supporting coordinated recycling and disposal. Other support will remove debris that remains behind after regular clean-ups in Puerto Rico and Florida, such as vessels and abandoned structures, that pose threats to surrounding habitats from erosion, pollution and human safety concerns.

The Hurricane Response Marine Debris Removal Fund prioritizes projects that provide dual benefits—both for human communities and for fish and wildlife. The program uses assessment and prioritization efforts conducted by response agencies at all levels of government, or their designees, to prioritize projects that will address marine debris in areas of greatest impact and most critical to prevent communities and ecosystems from further harm. Due to the relief nature of these funds, the program primarily funds projects that are ready for direct clean-up efforts to remove and dispose of marine debris to provide the most accelerated and comprehensive outcomes for impacted coastal resources and communities.

A complete list of the latest round of grants made through the Hurricane Response Marine Debris Removal Fund is available here.

About the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation

Chartered by Congress in 1984, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) protects and restores the nation’s fish, wildlife, plants and habitats. Working with federal, corporate, foundation and individual partners, NFWF has funded more than 6,800 organizations and generated a total conservation impact of more than $10 billion. NFWF is an equal opportunity provider. Learn more at nfwf.org.

About the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Climate, weather, and water affect all life on our ocean planet. NOAA’s mission is to understand and predict our changing environment, from the deep sea to outer space, and to manage and conserve America’s coastal and marine resources. See how NOAA science, services, and stewardship benefit your community: Visit noaa.gov for our latest news and features and join us on social media.

###​