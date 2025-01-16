Global Educational Tourism to Surpass $970 Billion by 2030 Driven by Demand for Experiential Learning

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Educational Tourism Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Age Group, By Education, By Occupation, By Purpose, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global educational tourism market size is estimated to reach USD 974.73 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.5% from 2025 to 2030. Rising connectivity among nations with international trade, accessibility, affordable transportation, and growing government marketing initiatives for educational and cultural hubs are some major factors driving the market growth.







The U.S., India, the U.K., Turkey, Italy, and Greece are some of the top places for educational tours around the world. These destinations are laden with places such as the globe theatre, the colosseum, and the Sistine Chapel. Visiting such places is an invaluable opportunity for learning firsthand. It broadens the perspectives of travelers and is a step ahead in nurturing a new generation of global citizens.



Flexible visa laws for tourists also encourage educational tourism amongst travelers. After the alterations, tourist visas for UAE now allow travelers to legally stay in the county for 60 days, as opposed to the previous 30 days. Such laws allow travelers to stay at a place and soak in the culture, legacy, and heritage of a place first-hand. For students, it is a great way to absorb and grasp theory in practice. Such trips embed a fine balance between a break and a meaningful education.



Players competing in the market offer a diverse set of services to cater to a large consumer base. Such trips are a blend of attractions including historical places, shopping malls, and factories; offering a blend of practical and theoretical education. A rise in the disposable income of people globally is another factor propelling educational tourism. With a rise in the standard of living, there is a growing demand for authentic travel experiences.



A major chunk of travelers chooses to travel for educational pursuits. Students across the world travel to various locations for their college as well as post-graduation degrees. Places such as the U.K., the U.S., Canada, Japan, Ireland, and Turkey, are popular hubs for esteemed colleges and universities. India and China are the top nations with a large population of students flying out for global education. Flexible immigration laws coupled with diversifying cultures of such countries encourage more students to opt for these places. Group of government officials and teachers also undertake educational tourism for research purposes, as well as for assignments, seminars, and lectures.



Educational Tourism Market Report Highlights

The 16-25 years of age group held a significant market share in 2024, owing to a rise in the trend of educational tours in private as well as government schools

The increasing lure of an international job, learning a new language, study in an esteemed university is propelling travelers to opt for educational tourism for college purposes

The prospects of better career opportunities, acquiring new skills, experiencing different cultures, and gaining independence are pushing the student segment toward educational tourism

Consumers in the Asia Pacific region are continuously opting for educational tourism. Parental influence, effective marketing strategies of universities, availability of popular options around the world, and demand for better education are key factors.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listing for you to stay ahead of the curve

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $459.76 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $974.73 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Age Group Outlook

2.3. Education Outlook

2.4. Occupation Outlook

2.5. Purpose Outlook

2.6. Regional Outlook

2.7. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Educational Tourism Market Variables and Trends

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.5. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends & Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decisions

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Educational Tourism Market: Age Group Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Educational Tourism Market, By Age Group: Key Takeaways

5.2. Age Group Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Age Group, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.1. Less than 15 Years

5.3.2. 16 - 25 Years

5.3.3. 26 - 40 Years

5.3.4. 41 - 55 Years



Chapter 6. Educational Tourism Market: Education Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Educational Tourism Market, By Education: Key Takeaways

6.2. Education Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Education, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3.1. Primary

6.3.2. Secondary

6.3.3. College

6.3.4. Post-Graduation



Chapter 7. Educational Tourism Market: Occupation Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Educational Tourism Market, By Occupation: Key Takeaways

7.2. Occupation Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

7.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Occupation, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.3.1. Students

7.3.2. Teachers

7.3.3. Government Officials

7.3.4. Corporate Managers

7.3.5. Enterprise Owners

7.3.6. Workers

7.3.7. Others



Chapter 8. Educational Tourism Market: Purpose Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Educational Tourism Market, By Purpose: Key Takeaways

8.2. Purpose Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

8.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Purpose, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

8.3.1. Academic

8.3.2. Professional

8.3.3. History and Cultural

8.3.4. Others



Chapter 9. Educational Tourism Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Educational Tourism Market: Regional Outlook

9.2. Regional Marketplaces: Key Takeaways

9.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

9.3.1. North America

9.3.2. Europe

9.3.3. Asia Pacific

9.3.4. Central & South America

9.3.5. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 10. Educational Tourism Market: Competitive Analysis

10.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

10.2. Company Categorization

10.3. Participant's Overview

10.4. Financial Performance

10.5. Product Benchmarking

10.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024 (%)

10.7. Company Heat Map Analysis, 2024

10.8. Strategy Mapping

10.9. Company Profiles

World Expeditions Travel Group

ACE Cultural Tours

Atlantis Erudition &Travel Services

Kesari Tours Pvt. Ltd.

ATG Travel

Global Educational Travel

Educational Tours, Inc.

AAI Edutourz

EF Education First

Capital Tours, Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1nrys4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment