New Book HINDSIGHT 20/20: THE HUMAN ELEMENT Weighs the Risks of Doing the Right Thing

Charleston, SC, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since the publication of his debut novel, Hindsight 20/20: Voodoo Rising, author William L. Graham has been busy infusing his life experience into his second novel centered on a blue collar worker turned rogue operative. However, this time around, Graham considers the cost of his protagonist’s moral courage. “An average guy with a not so average gift, Kevin Spears wants to use his unique ability to help people, but this often puts his life at risk,” Graham says.

In “Hindsight 20/20: The Human Element,” a few years have passed since Kevin helped to defeat the Tripod terrorist group. But with one phone call from Detective Sara Simpson, he is back in action working a case that only he can handle. But before he can solve one problem, he stumbles upon an even larger problem that will see him playing cat and mouse with multiple intelligence agencies around the world. This action-packed storyline with multiple plot twists will leave readers reeling.

“Hindsight 20/20: The Human Element” is available for purchase on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

William L. Graham is the author of Hindsight 20/20: Voodoo Rising. For forty years, he called Virginia home, working for Anheuser-Busch for over three decades and raising three daughters. Now retired, he lives in North Carolina with his wife and golden retriever. When not writing, he enjoys fishing, metal detecting, working on classic cars, and playing with his grandsons. His third novel in the trilogy is forthcoming.

