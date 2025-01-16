Thumzup Announces Appointment of Dr. Joanna Massey to Board of Directors

Dr. Massey also serves as Lead Independent Director for KULR Technology Group and has served on several public and private company Boards handling M&A transactions, structured financings, initial public offerings and follow-on public offerings

Previously, Dr. Massey held roles as Head of Communications at Condé Nast Entertainment and as a C-Suite Corporate Communications executive in numerous public companies, including Lions Gate Entertainment, CBS, Viacom, Discovery and Hasbro

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TZUP), an emerging leader in social media branding and programmatic marketing solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Joanna Massey to its Board of Directors. Dr. Massey serves as an independent director and Chair of the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee.

Dr. Massey brings over 25 years of executive experience in communications and media, advising Fortune 500 companies, startups, and non-profits. She has held leadership roles, including Head of Communications at Condé Nast Entertainment and Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications at Lions Gate Entertainment, CBS Corporation, and Viacom, Inc. (now Paramount Global). Her expertise spans global brand reputation management, enterprise risk management, corporate governance, and digital media strategy.

Currently, Dr. Massey serves as a public and private company Board Director in various positions, including Chairman of the Board, Lead Independent Director, Chair of Nominating & Corporate Governance, Chair of Compensation, and a member of several Audit, Pricing and M&A Committees. In addition, Dr. Massey is a management consultant, and has served as Managing Director at Golden Seeds, an early-stage investment firm with over $175 million invested in nearly 250 female-led businesses. She holds an MBA from the University of Southern California and a Ph.D. in psychology from Sofia University, and she has participated in numerous leadership networks, including the National Association of Corporate Directors, Women Corporate Directors, and the Exceptional Women Alliance.

“We are pleased to have Dr. Massey join our Board of Directors. Her expertise across both private and public sectors, along with her significant personal investment in Thumzup, will provide significant value to our shareholders and support our continued growth,” stated Robert Steele, Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup.

The Thumzup app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play .

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup was featured on CBS Los Angeles and in KTLA .

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Company Contact

Thumzup Investor Relations

investors@thumzupmedia.com

800-403-6150

Media Contact

Jessica Starman

media@thumzupmedia.com

Attachment