Greystone Provides $11.7 Million in Fannie Mae DUS® Financing for Multifamily Property on Long Island, NY

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $11,749,000 Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting & Servicing (DUS®) loan to refinance a 61-unit multifamily property in Amityville, New York. The financing was originated by Jesse Yodice, Director at Greystone.

Originally constructed in 2013, Wellington Park Villas in Suffolk County, Long Island, is a townhome-style apartment community featuring two-bedroom units set across five residential buildings. The property’s amenities include a fitness center, lounge, laundry facilities, sundeck and onsite parking. The $11,749,000 non-recourse, fixed-rate loan features a five-year term and 30-year amortization, with interest-only payments for the first two years of the term.

“Greystone’s multifamily experience, coupled with our careful and creative approach, helps clients achieve their goals quickly and seamlessly,” said Mr. Yodice. “We’re committed to serving clients well by leveraging our deep lending platform to bring them exceptional solutions in any market.”

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

Karen.Marotta@greyco.com