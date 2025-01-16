Noridian Announces Rob Hatfield in New Position as VP of IT Delivery





FARGO, N.D., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian), a leader in developing solutions for health care programs, is proud to announce the promotion of Rob Hatfield (shown in photo) to vice president of Information Technology (IT) Delivery.

Hatfield brings nearly 20 years of leadership experience in IT within the health care industry. This is a newly created role at Noridian with a responsibility to oversee the infrastructure, desktop support and application teams as well as the overall direction of the company.

"This newly created position will be focused on ensuring that IT is delivering to our users the best products possible," explains senior vice president and chief technology officer, Todd Knain. "By leveraging his ability to make decisions and prioritize tasks to align with our organization's strategy and mission, Mr. Hatfield will now lead IT projects. I feel confident his experience and expertise will lend rigor to our processes and support high quality and high customer service in handling IT delivery needs."

Hatfield spent 17 years at Blue Cross Blue Shield. He served in various IT roles. He then spent two years at Sanford Health as a director of infrastructure services before joining Noridian as our director of infrastructure in February of 2023.

“I'm honored to serve in this role,” Hatfield explains. "Using technology to enable care—safely, securely, and efficiently—is an inspiring responsibility. The IT professionals at Noridian have served and will continue to serve patients and their health care providers across the country in this way."

Hatfield has an associate's degree from North Dakota State College of Science in Computer and Information Sciences and Support Services and close to 20 years of IT experience.

About Noridian Healthcare Solutions

Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) develops solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs through a full suite of innovative offerings, including claims processing, medical review and contact center and provider administrative services. Headquartered in Fargo, N.D., with staff located throughout the nation, Noridian administrates people-first services across all 50 U.S. states. Leveraging its decades of experience, the Noridian team designs and implements customizable, high-quality solutions to eliminate common health care barriers, enabling access to care. For more information, visit www.noridian.com.



