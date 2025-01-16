Fueling the Future: Biointra Corp Secures Funding Before NASDAQ Debut

Mexico City, Mexico, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biointra Corp, a leader in renewable energy innovation, is redefining sustainability in the tequila industry and beyond. With its recent achievement of securing $350 million USD in preparation for its NASDAQ debut in 2025, Biointra Corp is solidifying its position as a pioneer in the renewable energy sector. This significant milestone highlights the company’s commitment to driving sustainable financial growth and expanding its global impact.



By leveraging cutting-edge technology to transform residue materials into renewable energy, Biointra Corp is driving industries toward net-zero solutions and aligning with global sustainability goals. With over a decade of experience in developing and patenting technologies, Biointra Corp has built a diverse portfolio that serves industries such as Tequila, Mezcal and beer, industries with high biomass potential such as wood and sugar, and other agricultural residues such as manure.



In 2025, the company aims to begin construction of four transformation centers in Jalisco, Mexico. Through its project “Bioenergízate Jalisco” or “Energize Jalisco”, Biointra Corp aims to treat 80% of the tequila industry's residues, enabling industry leaders to achieve net-zero certifications while ensuring compliance with local and international environmental regulations.



Through its innovative processes, Biointra Corp converts industrial residues into biofuels, offering a cleaner, sustainable alternative to fossil fuels. This approach not only reduces carbon emissions but also mitigates water and ground pollution caused by improper waste disposal, benefiting both local communities and the environment.As Latin America continues to grapple with energy insecurity, Biointra Corp is tapping into the region's vast biomass potential. The company’s solutions capitalize on the agricultural richness of Mexico and its neighbors, transforming agricultural residues into valuable clean energy resources. This strategy addresses energy shortages using smart grid technology while integrating communities into circular economy projects, creating shared value across economic, social, and environmental dimensions.



Biointra Corp’s scalable and replicable revenue model extends beyond tequila, targeting broader industries such as sugarcane and forestry. With plans to expand throughout Latin America, the company is well-positioned to lead the transition to renewable energy across diverse markets.Built on a foundation of sustainability, patented innovation, and a dedication to creating lasting change, Biointra Corp embodies the principles of the circular economy and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. By transforming industrial challenges into opportunities for growth and environmental progress, Biointra Corp is paving the way for a future powered by renewable energy.



For more information about Biointra Corp and its groundbreaking initiatives, visit https://biointragroup.mx.