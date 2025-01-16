Talonvest Structures $21.6M in CMBS Loans for two Colorado Properties

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talonvest Capital, Inc. is proud to announce two recent closings for Guardian Storage. The first was a $13,200,000 non-recourse permanent loan for a Class A self storage property in Superior, Colorado. The facility, located at 1555 South 76th Street, consists of approximately 79,000 NRSF and 640 units, including climate controlled, drive up and interior non climate controlled self storage space. Within the same month, Talonvest negotiated another loan on behalf of Guardian Storage for a self storage facility located in the heart of Greeley, Colorado at 2600 36th Avenue, consisting of approximately 76,000 NRSF and 570 units, including climate controlled and drive-up self storage space. The $8,400,000 non-recourse refinance loan features a 5-year loan, full-term interest only payments, and an attractive fixed interest rate.

Talonvest was able to orchestrate fierce competition to deliver the best possible loan terms and proceeds for their client. Steven Cohen, CEO of Guardian Storage, commented “We choose to work with Talonvest for their strong lender relationships, decades of storage experience, and proven ability to deliver results.” The Talonvest team responsible for these assignments included Eric Snyder, Tom Sherlock, Kim Bishop, Mason Brusseau, and Lauren Maehler.

