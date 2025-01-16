Vaxil Bio Proposed Reverse Takeover With Green Date Terminated

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States

NESS-ZIONA, Israel, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxil Bio Ltd. (“Vaxil” or the “Company”) (TSXV:VXL) announces that further to press release from August 21, 2024 with Green Data Center Real Estate Inc., (“Green Data Centers”), the Company and Green Date Centers have mutually agreed to terminate the definitive agreement entered into as of August 21, 2024 (“Definitive Agreement”). Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, Green Data Centers will repay the loan and interest it received from Vaxil, by July 9, 2025.

As consideration for the covenants and agreements of the Vaxil, Green Data shall issue to Vaxil, Green Data Shares having an aggregate value of US$50,000 at an issue price equal to US$15.00 per Green Data share.

The Company will continue to actively explore other strategic options for maximizing shareholder value, including the continued development of Vaxil’s existing assets.

ABOUT VAXIL

Vaxil is an Israeli immunotherapy biotech company focused on its novel approach to targeting prominent cancer markers and infectious diseases. Its lead product ImMucin™ completed a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in multiple myeloma for which it received orphan drug status from the FDA and EMA. The Company is presently evaluating whether to continue to develop ImMucin™ or to pursue other business, which may or may not be in the biotechnology industry, in order to enhance shareholder value.

