Fingerprints announces final terms for the partially guaranteed rights issue

On 17 December 2024, the Board of Directors of Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (“Fingerprints” or the “Company”) announced that the Board of Directors resolved to carry out a partially guaranteed issue of units consisting of new shares of series B (“B-shares”) and warrants entitling for subscription of B-shares (“Warrants”) (together “Units”) of up to approximately SEK 160 million with preferential rights for its existing shareholders, subject to subsequent approval from an extraordinary general meeting in the Company to be held on 17 January 2025 (the “Rights Issue”). Today, Fingerprints’ Board of Directors announce the final terms of the Rights Issue, including the subscription price and the maximum number of Units (and thereby the maximum number of B-shares and Warrants) to be issued, the number of unit rights and the subscription price for each Unit and thereby the price per B-share (the Warrants will be issued free of charge). The subscription price has been set to SEK 0.48 per Unit and shareholders in Fingerprints will receive one (1) unit right per each existing share (irrespective of class) held on the record date, of which eleven (11) such unit rights entitles to subscribe for one (1) Unit in the Rights Issue. Each Unit consists of forty-eight (48) B-shares and eight (8) Warrants, each of which entitles to subscription of one (1) new B-share in the Company.

Summary

Shareholders in Fingerprints as of the record date 24 January 2025, will receive one (1) unit right per each existing share (irrespective of class) held on the record date, of which eleven (11) such unit rights entitles to subscribe for one (1) Unit in the Rights Issue.

A maximum of 333,126,105 Units will be issued in total. Each Unit consists of forty-eight (48) B-shares and eight (8) Warrants, each of which entitles to subscription of one (1) new B-share in the Company. This entails that not more than 15,990,053,040 new B-shares and 2,665,008,840 Warrants will be issued in the Rights Issue.

The subscription price per Unit have been set to SEK 0.48, corresponding to SEK 0.01 per underlying B-share (the Warrants are issued free of charge), which entails that the Rights Issue, if fully subscribed for, will provide the Company with proceeds of approximately SEK 159.9 million before deduction of issue costs related to the Rights Issue.

The record date in the Rights Issue is 24 January 2025 and the subscription period runs from and including 28 January 2025 up to and including 11 February 2025.

The last day of trading in B-shares including the right to receive unit rights in the Rights Issue is

22 January 2025.

22 January 2025. The Rights Issue is subject to subsequent approval by the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 17 January 2025.

The Rights Issue is subject to subscription undertakings and guarantee commitments in an aggregate amount of up to SEK 115 million.





Terms of the Rights Issue

Shareholders which on the record date 24 January 2025 are registered as shareholders in Fingerprints in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB, have preferential rights to subscribe for Units in relation to the number of shares, irrespective of class, held on the record date. Shareholders will receive one (1) unit right per each existing share (irrespective of class) held on the record date, of which eleven (11) such unit rights entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) Unit in the Rights Issue. A maximum of 333,126,105 Units will be issued in total. Each Unit consists of forty-eight (48) B-shares and eight (8) Warrants. This entails that not more than 15,990,053,040 new B-shares and 2,665,008,840 Warrants will be issued, entailing an increase of the total number of B-shares in the Company from 3,660,312,158 B-shares to up to 19,650,365,198 B-shares and an increase in the Company’s share capital from SEK 159,722,063.945933 to up to SEK 162,920,074.553933, provided that Units are fully subscribed for in the Rights Issue.

One Warrant will entitle the holder to subscribe for one (1) B-share in the Company from and including the first trading day that falls after 11 September 2026 up to and including 2 October 2026 at a subscription price corresponding to 70 per cent of the volume-weighted average price (“VWAP”) for the Company’s B-share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the 10 trading days that occurs immediately prior to the exercise period for the Warrants, however not higher than the equivalent of 150 per cent of the subscription price per B-share in the Rights Issue and not lower than the equivalent of (i) the quota value for the Company’s shares from time to time or (ii) SEK 0.01. Upon full exercise of all Warrants in the Rights Issue, the number of B-shares in the Company will increase by an additional 2,665,008,840 B-shares and the Company’s share capital will increase by not more than SEK 533,001.768.

The subscription price per Unit has been set to SEK 0.48, corresponding to SEK 0.01 per underlying B-share (the Warrants are issued free of charge), which entails that the Rights Issue, if fully subscribed for, will provide the Company with proceeds of approximately SEK 159.9 million before deduction of issue costs.

In the event that not all Units are subscribed for with unit rights, the Company’s Board of Directors shall resolve on allotment of Units subscribed for without unit rights within the maximum amount of the Rights Issue. In such cases, allotment of new Units shall be carried out in accordance with the following:

Firstly, allotment of Units shall be granted to those who have subscribed for Units by exercising unit rights, regardless if they were registered as shareholders on the record date or not and, in the event of over-subscription, pro rata in relation to their subscription by exercising unit rights and, to the extent this is not possible, by drawing lots,

Secondly, allotment of Units shall be granted to others who have subscribed for Units without exercising unit rights and, in the event of over-subscription, pro rata in relation to the subscribed amount and, to the extent this is not possible, by drawing lots,

Thirdly, allotment of Units that does not constitute FDI Units (as defined below) shall, as applicable, be granted to the parties who guarantees part of the Rights Issue, pro rata in relation to such guarantee commitments in accordance with separate agreement with the Company, and

Ultimately, as applicable, allotment of Units that constitutes FDI Units (as defined below) shall be granted to the relevant parties who guarantees part of the Rights Issue if and when that guarantor has obtained a positive FDI Decision (as defined below).

Allotment of Units (and thereby B-shares) in the Rights Issue that would entail that a party who guarantees part of the Rights Issue gains control of ten (10) per cent or more of the votes in the Company following the Rights Issue requires a prior decision from the Inspectorate of Strategic Products (“ISP”) in accordance with the Screening of Foreign Direct Investment Act (the “Swedish FDI Act”) (Sw. lag (2023:560) om granskning av utländska direktinvesteringar), and, if applicable, any other equivalent body pursuant to legislation in any other jurisdiction, to approve the investment or leave the application therefore without remark (“FDI Decision”). Such Units in the Rights Issue which, if granted to a party who guarantees part of the Rights Issue, would require a FDI Decision and such FDI Decision has not been obtained at the time of granting are referred to as “FDI Units”.

The Rights Issue is covered by subscription undertakings and guarantee commitments in an aggregate amount of up to SEK 115 million. The subscription undertakings have been made by certain existing shareholders, board members and management team, including Juan Vallejo, Christian Lagerling, Adam Philpott and Fredrik Hedlund, amounting to SEK 0.7 million. Moreover, certain external investors, such as Wilhelm Risberg and Fredrik Lundgren, have entered into guarantee commitments in an aggregate amount of up to SEK 114.3 million. No guarantee commitment covers the subscription of and payment for Units in the Rights Issue in excess of SEK 115 million. A guarantee commission will be paid for the guarantee commitments, whereby commission is paid with ten (10) per cent of the guaranteed amount in cash. No fee will be paid in respect of the subscription undertakings.

The record date for determining which shareholders are entitled to subscribe for Units is 24 January 2025. The B-shares are traded including right to participate in the Rights Issue up to and including 22 January 2025. The subscription period is expected to run from and including 28 January 2025 up to and including 11 February 2025. In the event that any guarantee commitment will require the subscription and payment of FDI Units, there will be a separate and longer subscription and payment period in respect of such FDI Units which may run up until 13 June 2025. Trading in unit rights is expected to take place on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period from and including 28 January 2025 up to and including 6 February 2025, and trading in paid subscribed Units (Sw. betalda tecknade Units, ”BTU”) is expected to occur from and including 28 January 2025 up to and including 20 February 2025.

The new B-shares and Warrants to be issued through the issue of Units are expected to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm on or around 26 February 2025.

Shareholders not participating in the Rights Issue will be subject to a dilutive effect corresponding to approximately 81.3 per cent of the number of shares and approximately 81.0 per cent of the number of votes upon full subscription in the Rights Issue. If the Warrants are exercised in full, there will be an additional dilutive effect corresponding to approximately 11.9 per cent of the number of shares and votes. The total dilutive effect upon full subscription in the Rights Issue as well as full exercise of all Warrants amounts to a maximum of approximately 83.6 per cent of the number of shares and a maximum of approximately 83.3 per cent of the number of votes. However, the shareholders have the possibility to fully or partly compensate themselves financially for the dilutive effect by selling their unit rights.

Extraordinary general meeting

The Rights Issue is subject to subsequent approval by the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 17 January 2025. The notice to the extraordinary general meeting is available at Fingerprints’ website, www.fingerprints.com.

Preliminary timetable

17 January 2025: Extraordinary general meeting

22 January 2025: Last day of trading in shares including right to receive unit rights

23 January 2025: Estimated date for publication of the prospectus

23 January 2025: First day of trading in shares excluding right to receive unit rights

24 January 2025: Record date for participation in the Rights Issue

28 January – 6 February 2025: Trading in unit rights

28 January – 11 February 2025: Subscription period

28 January – 20 February 2025: Trading in paid subscribed Units (BTU)

12 February 2025: Estimated date for announcement of the outcome in the Rights Issue





Prospectus

A prospectus regarding the Rights Issue is intended to be published on or around 23 January 2025 on Fingerprints’ website, www.fingerprints.com and on Carnegie Investment Bank AB’s (publ) website, www.carnegie.se.

Advisors

Fingerprints has engaged Penser by Carnegie, Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), as financial advisor and Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå KB as legal advisor in connection with the Rights Issue.

For information, please contact:

Adam Philpott, CEO

Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10

investrel@fingerprints.com

Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20

press@fingerprints.com

This is the type of information that Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) is obligated to disclose pursuant to the EU’s Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 16 January 2025 at 8:50 PM CET.

