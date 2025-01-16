Toll Brothers at Jackson Creek Community Opens in Monument, Colorado

MONUMENT, Colo., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Toll Brothers at Jackson Creek, a new community offering an elevated selection of single-family homes in El Paso County, Colorado. The Sales Center and Woodmoor Craftsman model home is now open at 799 Old Grotto Drive in Monument.

Toll Brothers at Jackson Creek is an extraordinary new home community offering luxury home designs and sophisticated finishes priced from the mid-$600,000s. Expertly designed one- and two-story floor plans feature distinctive architecture with 1,997 to 2,667+ square feet of living space plus basements and an array of personalization options at the Toll Brothers Design Studio.





“We are excited to open our new neighborhood, Toll Brothers at Jackson Creek, which truly exemplifies the luxury brand that we’re known for,” said Eric Hunter, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado Springs. “Prospective home buyers are invited to visit to learn more about our community, select their new home site, and explore available home designs and personalization options.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Homeowners will enjoy proximity to a wide range of outdoor activities, including the Rampart Range and Palmer Lake, perfect for the Colorado lifestyle. The community offers convenient access to Interstate 25, connecting Castle Rock and the South Denver metro area. Children will have the opportunity to attend the highly ranked Lewis-Palmer School District 38. In addition, Toll Brothers at Jackson Creek is just minutes from the Air Force Academy and the charming shops and restaurants found in Monument.

For more information on Toll Brothers at Jackson Creek and Toll Brothers communities in Colorado Springs, visit TollBrothers.com/CO or call 866-999-6822.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e18ec90a-150f-4689-8a95-5323da717ca7

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/576581e6-ade6-4acb-832b-4bf55e884132

