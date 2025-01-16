Riverton, Wyo, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National business leaders Tabatha Coffey, Bill Rancic, and Mike Wandler will be in Wyoming in April as keynotes of the Central Wyoming Innovation & Entrepreneurship Conference : Partnering for Progress. Country legend and Wyoming native Chancey Williams will perform in concert as part of the conference. Tickets go on sale today.





Business owners, entrepreneurs, government agencies, and students will gain valuable insights into economic development, along with resources and connections that can enhance their ventures. Breakout sessions, professional development workshops, and networking opportunities will enrich attendees' experience and growth.



"We invite people throughout Wyoming and beyond to join us for this exciting conference, " says Dean Brittany Yeates . “We are so honored to host these top-notch national leaders in the space of economic development, entrepreneurship, business development, and education."



"Wyoming's future relies on innovation and the ability to know how a good idea can be developed into a thriving business,” Governor Mark Gordon said. “Bolstering opportunities to learn critical trades and igniting business acumen is an investment in Wyoming's students, workforce and citizens."



"With our Career & Technical Education (CTE) focus, we know that many students across Wyoming will manage and operate small businesses," adds Yeates. “The trades are vital to our economy, and bringing students into the arena of entrepreneurship and business development can provide them with business skills and resources to be part of the United States core of small business owners.”



The Central Wyoming Innovation & Entrepreneurship Conference will feature a lineup of distinguished speakers:



Tabatha Coffey is globally recognized for her television shows, including Bravo’s “Tabatha’s Salon Takeover,” “Tabatha Takes Over,” and “Relative Success.” She has also been a sought-after expert on programs such as “The Talk,” “Dr. Oz,” “The Rachael Ray Show,” “Good Morning America,” “The Today Show,” and “Fashion Police.” Additionally, she has made her mark critiquing red-carpet looks for major awards, including the Academy Awards, Grammy Awards, and the Emmys.



Bill Rancic, who burst onto the scene as NBC’s first "Apprentice," has authored four books, including the New York Times bestseller "You’re Hired: How to Succeed in Business and Life." He co-authored "I Do Now What?" with celebrity wife Giuliana Rancic, sharing secrets to a supportive love and true partnership in marriage. He also recently penned his first novel, "First Light."



Mike Wandler is President of L&H Industrial, Inc., a third-generation family-owned business that provides engineering, design, manufacturing, repair, and field services to heavy industries worldwide. He is also the Founder and Leader of Wyoming’s Innovative Entrepreneurs, which aims to grow and diversify Wyoming’s economy by helping entrepreneurs think big and access the information and resources necessary for success.



"I'm looking forward to hearing from these incredible speakers, all with various backgrounds in business, entrepreneurship, leadership, and the trades, and breakout sessions with many of our state partners and organizations presenting on related topics or projects," says Rob Kellogg , Executive Director, Silicon Couloir. "Central Wyoming College and Silicon Couloir have a long history of supporting business in Wyoming. We’re honored and excited to join this conference, connecting with thought leaders and innovators in the field."



Statewide organizations including Small Business Development Center (SBDC), Workforce Services, Wind River Development Fund, Community Development, Makerspace, IDEA Inc., Wyoming Works, Wyoming Business Council, University of Wyoming, and the Community College partners will be participating in the breakout sessions.





The conference is generously sponsored by the Wyoming Innovation Partnership .





WHAT: Central Wyoming Innovation & Entrepreneurship Conference: Partnering for Progress



WHERE: Central Wyoming College, 2660 Peck Avenue, Riverton, WY 82501



WHEN: Thursday, April 10 - Friday, April 11, 2025



TICKETS: cwie2025.eventbrite.com



WHO: Business owners, entrepreneurs, government agencies, students, and the general public—all are welcome to attend.

