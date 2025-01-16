Pactiv Evergreen Earns FSC®-Recycled Certification for Molded Fiber Egg Packaging

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pactiv Evergreen’s molded fiber egg cartons and filler flats have been certified by the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®) as being made from 100 percent recycled materials. This significant milestone reinforces the Company’s purpose of Packaging a Better Future by protecting the planet’s natural resources.

This certification, under Pactiv Evergreen’s FSC C125335 license, applies to all molded fiber egg cartons and filler flats produced at the Company’s facilities in Macon, Georgia; City of Industry, California; Moorhead, Minnesota; and Chihuahua, Mexico.

“The FSC label is a trusted mark for sustainable forestry,” said Eric Wulf, President of Pactiv Evergreen’s Food and Beverage Merchandising business unit. “Our FSC-Recycled certification assures customers that our molded fiber egg packaging is made from 100 percent recycled materials and reinforces our commitment to producing innovative, quality packaging while reducing the environmental impact.”

Pactiv Evergreen will showcase its molded fiber egg packaging with the new FSC-Recycled label at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta, Georgia from January 28-30, 2025. Visit Pactiv Evergreen at booth B17033 to meet with Company representatives and learn how its molded fiber egg packaging can be a solution for your business.

“Receiving this certification emphasizes our dedication to making transparent, third-party verified claims,” said Lynn Dyer, Chief Sustainability Officer for Pactiv Evergreen. “We are proud to offer the FSC-Recycled label on our egg packaging and are committed to providing our customers with products they can trust to be environmentally responsible.”

