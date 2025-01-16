Codexis Appoints Christos Richards to Board of Directors

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing, today announced the appointment of Christos Richards to the Company’s Board of Directors.

“I am delighted to welcome Christos to our Board. His broad and deep knowledge and understanding of the life sciences industry will be invaluable as we continue the transformation of Codexis,” said Stephen Dilly, MBBS, PhD, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Codexis.

Mr. Richards added, “As a longstanding partner to the biopharmaceutical industry, I’m well aware of the potential of Codexis’ proprietary technologies and their ability to enable the exponential expansion of RNAi therapeutics and other novel therapeutic modalities. I’m thrilled to partner with the management team and Board of Directors to see the company through this next phase of growth.”

Christos Richards brings over 30 years of global executive advisory and search experience for the biopharmaceutical and healthcare industry to Codexis. To date, he has completed more than 450 executive level assignments, including over 200 Board, CEO and CEO succession projects in the Life Sciences sector. He currently serves as Global Head of Healthcare and Life Sciences at Calibre One, a global executive search firm with offices across California as well as Chicago, New York and London. Mr. Richards serves clients from venture-backed startups to leading global enterprises in devices, diagnostics, agricultural biotechnology, animal health, tools, services and digital health sectors. He has spent 20 years as a partner with two prominent boutique search firms, including serving as Chief Executive Officer of Levin & Company. Mr. Richards previously served on the Board of Directors for Coherus BioSciences and is also an advisor for the University of California, San Francisco Innovation Ventures Entrepreneurship Center. He holds a diploma in hospitality management from Schweizerische Wirteschule in Lucerne/Davos, Switzerland.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading provider of enzymatic solutions for efficient and scalable therapeutics manufacturing that leverages its proprietary CodeEvolver® technology platform to discover, develop and enhance novel, high-performance enzymes and other classes of proteins. Codexis enzymes solve for real-world challenges associated with small molecule pharmaceuticals manufacturing and nucleic acid synthesis. The Company is currently developing its proprietary ECO Synthesis™ manufacturing platform to enable the scaled manufacture of RNAi therapeutics through an enzymatic route. Codexis’ unique enzymes can drive improvements such as higher yields, reduced energy usage and waste generation, improved efficiency in manufacturing and greater sensitivity in genomic and diagnostic applications. For more information, visit https://www.codexis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “positioned,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “suggest,” “target,” “on track,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management, including but not limited to statements regarding the potential of the ECO Synthesis™ platform, and it providing an opportunity for Codexis to efficiently capture meaningful market share; expectations regarding Codexis meeting its technical and commercial milestones regarding the ECO Synthesis™ platform; and expectations regarding the potential of and future demand for RNAi therapeutics, and whether Codexis will be able to capitalize on such demand. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are, in some cases, beyond Codexis’ control and that could materially affect actual results. Factors that could materially affect actual results include, among others: Codexis’ dependence on its licensees and collaborators; if any of its collaborators terminate their development programs under their respective license agreements with Codexis; Codexis may need additional capital in the future in order to expand its business; if Codexis is unable to successfully develop and commercialize new technology such as its ECO Synthesis™ platform and its dsRNA ligase; Codexis dependence on a limited number of products and customers, and potential adverse effects to Codexis’ business if its customers’ products are not received well in the markets; if competitors and potential competitors who have greater resources and experience than Codexis develop products and technologies that make Codexis’ products and technologies obsolete; if Codexis is unable to accurately forecast financial and operational performance; and market and economic conditions may negatively impact Codexis business, financial condition and share price. Additional information about factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in Codexis’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 28, 2024 and in Codexis’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on October 31, 2024, including under the caption “Risk Factors,” and in Codexis’ other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Codexis expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

For More Information

Investor Contact

Carrie McKim

(336) 608-9706

ir@codexis.com

Media Contact

Lauren Musto

(650) 421-8205

media@codexis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d91e0c61-c7d9-42da-988e-c319b16f9fc0