Versus Systems Expands into Brazil, One of the World’s Largest Gaming Markets

MIAMI, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) (the “Company”) announces its expansion into Brazil, one of the largest global gaming markets with more than 100 million users and a reputation for embracing cutting-edge technologies. This expansion marks a significant milestone as the Company continues growing its international footprint and leveraging its gamification platform to transform audience engagement across industries.

Heading the Company’s Expansion into Brazil

Versus Systems has appointed Flavio Maria as the Country Manager. Mr. Maria brings extensive expertise in leadership and business strategy, with a strong background in marketing, gaming, startups, and business innovation. Previously Mr. Maria served as a Managing Partner at the M/Challenger Startup, Accelerator; the Founder & Chief Operating Officer of 1st11 Gaming Entertainment; and the Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Future Group.

He has also held senior leadership roles as the Chief Marketing Officer for PSN Network and Senior Vice President of Marketing – Latin America at Pepsi International. His deep understanding of local dynamics and his track record of driving business growth make him the ideal choice to lead Versus Systems’ Latin American expansion.

“Mr. Maria’s appointment reflects our commitment to unlocking Brazil’s immense potential as a global gaming powerhouse,” said Luis Goldner, Chief Executive Officer of Versus Systems. “We’re thrilled to have him lead our efforts connecting with Brazilian gamers and delivering solutions that resonate with their passion for innovation.”

Unlocking Brazil’s Gaming and Innovation Potential

Brazil is one of the largest and most dynamic gaming markets worldwide, with a diverse consumer base ranging from casual mobile players to dedicated esports enthusiasts. With gaming revenues and digital engagement on the rise, the Brazilian market presents a significant opportunity for companies looking to innovate and connect with highly engaged audiences.

“Brazil is a cultural and technological hub that thrives on creativity and interaction. Its gaming community is not only vast but also deeply passionate about new and innovative experiences,” said Luis Goldner, Chief Executive Officer of Versus Systems. “We are excited to bring our gamification platform to Brazil, enabling brands to engage their audiences in ways that are both meaningful and memorable.”

A Platform Built for Engagement

Versus Systems’ platform allows brands to offer rewards-based interactive experiences, enhancing engagement by making every interaction more dynamic and rewarding. By integrating into apps, games, and digital content, the platform provides unique opportunities for companies to connect with consumers, driving loyalty, and satisfaction. The platform also presents significant potential for brands to gamify campaigns around major sports and cultural events.

Versus Systems plans to tailor its offerings to local trends and consumer behaviors. In Brazil this includes tapping into the country’s vibrant esports scene, mobile gaming growth, and love for social and interactive experiences.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems (NASDAQ: VS) is a leading provider of gamification and audience engagement technology. Its platform enables brands to create rewarding, interactive experiences that deepen connections with consumers. With a focus on innovation, Versus Systems continues to expand globally, empowering companies to transform their approach to engagement.

