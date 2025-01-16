CoreCivic Expands Montana Relationship With New Contract And Additional Bed Utilization

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) ("CoreCivic") announced today it has been awarded a new management contract with the state of Montana to care for additional inmates outside the state of Montana, with 240 inmates anticipated to arrive at our 2,672-bed Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler, Mississippi during the first quarter of 2025. During January 2025, CoreCivic also received an additional 120 Montana inmates at the Company's 1,896-bed Saguaro Correctional Facility in Eloy, Arizona, under an existing contract with the state of Montana.

The base term of the new management contract with the state of Montana runs through December 31, 2026. Upon mutual agreement, the contract provides extension options in two-year intervals, or in any interval that is advantageous to the State, so long as the contract and any renewals do not exceed a total of seven years. Notably, this contract increases the geographic range of CoreCivic facilities that can serve the state of Montana.

Damon Hininger, CoreCivic's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Montana and CoreCivic enjoy a strong and long-standing partnership, as exhibited by this expansion of our relationship. Including those inmates anticipated to arrive at CoreCivic facilities this quarter, we will have added approximately 600 Montana inmates that CoreCivic will house in out-of-state facilities over a period of roughly a year and a half. In addition to those 600 inmates, CoreCivic also manages the company-owned 664-bed Crossroads Correctional Center in Shelby, Montana for the State pursuant to a separate management contract. CoreCivic takes pride in caring responsibly for those in our facilities, and we believe the expansion of relationships, such as with Montana, provides validation of the quality and value of our essential services."

Patrick Swindle, CoreCivic's President and Chief Operating Officer, added, "With these additional inmates, the total population at the Saguaro Correctional Facility will be close to the facility's design capacity. Similarly, the additional Montana population will improve our bed utilization at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility, where over the past year and a half we have also added populations from the state of Wyoming, Harris County (Texas), and Hinds County (Mississippi). Our business model has significant operating leverage, and facilities perform significantly better economically as utilization improves. Inclusive of this contract, we now manage contracts for eight customers at our Tallahatchie facility. We are proud of the flexibility and capability of our team to accommodate these diverse customer needs."

About CoreCivic

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

