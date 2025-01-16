El Pollo Loco Celebrates 50 Years of Fire-Grilled Flavor and Community Impact

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco , the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, proudly marks its 50th anniversary. From humble beginnings in Sinaloa, Mexico, in 1975 and eventual move to Los Angeles in 1980, El Pollo Loco has always been committed to flavor, quality, and community. To celebrate the milestone, the brand will kick off a year-long celebration, starting with Loco Friday Drops, consisting of various deals and giveaways announced exclusively on Fridays to Loco Rewards Members. Loco Friday Drops kick off this Friday (1/17) with an 8-pc Leg & Thigh Family Meal for $19.75 at participating locations. New deals will drop for Loco Rewards Members every Friday for the remaining 50 weeks of 2025. Sign up for the Loco Rewards app , and be sure to follow @elpolloloco on Instagram to be among the first to know about each week’s drop.

“We’re looking forward to commemorating this momentous brand milestone by giving back to our fans and community,” said Liz Williams, CEO of El Pollo Loco. “Whether you’ve been with us from the beginning or are new to the table, our customers are at the heart of everything we do.”

El Pollo Loco will also give back to the community it has called home since it arrived in the U.S. market, Los Angeles, throughout the year. In response to the fires that have devastated our communities, El Pollo Loco commits to donate 5,000 meals to first responders and others impacted by the Palisades and Eaton fires and a monetary donation to the Red Cross and other community relief efforts. The brand also plans to contribute to the Alvarado Street neighborhood, home to the first El Pollo Loco U.S. location.

El Pollo Loco’s story began when Juan Francisco “Pancho” Ochoa opened his first restaurant with a simple vision: to share the authentic flavors of his hometown with the world. Five decades later, the brand has grown to nearly 500 locations across seven states, serving millions of customers annually.

While honoring its rich history, El Pollo Loco looks to the future with a modern, new restaurant prototype unveiled in Q3 of 2024. New flavor and menu innovations will also be introduced throughout the coming year. The first of these exciting new flavor innovations is scheduled to hit menus systemwide at the end of the month.

To learn more about El Pollo Loco’s history, visit our website.