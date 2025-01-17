Space Robotics Market Size to Hit USD 8.47 Billion by 2033 | Straits Research

New York, United States, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomous and automated are characteristics of space robots. They are composed of mechanical, electrical, and electronic subassemblies. They are superior to the robot in their capacity to perform the necessary tasks. Construction, exploration, maintenance, and servicing of satellites in space are just a few of the many uses for robots designed specifically for space use. These robots can endure harsh space conditions and are useful for various duties.

Currently, the study of space robotics is undergoing a period of rapid expansion due to its numerous advantages. Utilizing robotic technology has several advantages, including increased productivity, decreased operational costs, and the capacity to function as a human replacement in potentially dangerous situations. It is envisaged that space robots will conduct our exploration in deep space in the not-too-distant future.

Download Free Sample Report PDF @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/space-robotics-market/request-sample

Market Dynamics

Growing Demand for Satellites Across the Globe Drives the Global Market

As satellite launches increase, robotics is necessary for on-orbit maintenance and assembly. The vast number of satellites launched over the past few decades has contaminated the space environment around the Earth, endangering current and future space missions. Such conditions have increased the demand for orbital debris removal and servicing robots. In addition to ISRA and EVA, dexterous robotic manipulators acquire, maintain, and deorbit damaged and operational satellites during active debris removal operations and on-orbit servicing. Such missions will increase the demand for robotics in space.

As space exploration missions expand, satellite data increases. AI and ML are necessary to manage such voluminous data. To collect the data, planetary exploration machines cannot traverse larger or more topologically diverse regions. From these issues, multi-robot systems can be predicted. Combining many specialized vehicles for interplanetary exploration will enhance the mobility of multiple robotics. A multi-robot system is anticipated to dominate the market shortly.

Growing Adoption Rate in Emerging Nations Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Emerging economies are gradually adopting automation technology. It is anticipated that the market for robotics technology will help these economies expand swiftly and increase their manufacturing capacity. Robotics improves these economies' infrastructure in healthcare, agriculture, and the food and beverage industries. The economics of these nations provide the market with enormous expansion potential. Moreover, developing nations' use of artificial intelligence (Al) devices in manufacturing and agriculture represents a lucrative opportunity for the industry. Emerging economies are gradually adopting automation technology. It is anticipated that robotics technology will assist these economies in expanding significantly and increasing their manufacturing capacity.

Robotics improves these economies' infrastructure in healthcare, agriculture, and the food and beverage industries. The economics of these nations provide the market with enormous expansion potential. Moreover, developing nations' use of artificial intelligence (AI) devices in manufacturing and agriculture represents a lucrative opportunity for the industry.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global space robotics market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period. The North American market for space robotics generated the highest revenue share. Significant investments in research and development by prominent government agencies, such as NASA, play a crucial role in the revenue growth of this region's market. Rapid advances in industrial technologies, such as sensors and others, have also contributed to the growing demand for space robotics. Governments in this region are investing heavily in space exploration activities to gain a competitive advantage over other regions and to ensure that space operations are conducted safely and effectively.

Additionally, major space companies in this region, including SpaceX, Orbital Sciences, and others, collaborate with the International Space Station (ISS) to develop cost-effective maintenance solutions for low-Earth-orbit satellites. Due to rising demand from the defense industry, the American market accounted for the greatest revenue share. The Defense Advanced Research Projects and National Security Foundation of the United States are collaborating with major corporations to develop space robots that are lightweight, compact, and assist in crucial space operations. Such initiatives are anticipated to continue supporting the revenue expansion of the North American market.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. The vast availability of skilled labor and substantial investments by prominent research agencies such as the European Space Agency and others play a significant role in propelling the revenue growth of the market in this region. These organizations are developing robotic arms and structures to assist future space explorations. The European Robotic Arm (ERA) is the first robot capable of walking around the Russian section of the International Space Station (ISS).

Moreover, the robot will be the primary manipulator for the Russian portion of the International Space Station. Its joints are robust and capable of withstanding multiple-ton payloads with a wide range of motion for assembly duties. Increasing demand in this region can also be attributed to the educational institutions' efforts to expand their robotics capabilities. Due to swift advancements in existing industrial technologies, Germany's market accounted for the largest revenue share. In addition, 33% of all European robots were sold in Germany.

Ask for Customization @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/space-robotics-market/request-sample

Key Highlights

The global space robotics market size was valued at USD 5.41 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach from USD 5.69 billion in 2025 to USD 8.47 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

Based on the solution, the global space robotics market is bifurcated into remotely operated vehicles (ROV), remote manipulator systems (RMS), software, and services. The Remote Manipulator System (RMS) segment dominates the global market and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global space robotics market is bifurcated into deep space, near space, and ground. The near space segment owns the highest market share and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global space robotics market is divided into commercial, government, and others. The commercial segment is the most significant contributor to the market and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 12.57% over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global space robotics market shareholder and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Altius Space Astrobotic Technology Inc. BluHaptics Inc. (Olis Robotics) Honeybee Robotics Intuitive Machines Maxar Technologies Metecs LLC Motic Space Systems Inc. Northrop Grumman Corp. Oceaneering International Inc.

Recent Developments

May 2022- Redwire Corporation, a leading manufacturer of high-performance components for the next generation of space economy headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, U.S., announced the opening of a manufacturing facility in Luxembourg City. This new facility will be utilized for developing and designing critical robotic arms during orbital and lunar missions.

Redwire Corporation, a leading manufacturer of high-performance components for the next generation of space economy headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, U.S., announced the opening of a manufacturing facility in Luxembourg City. This new facility will be utilized for developing and designing critical robotic arms during orbital and lunar missions. April 2022- Astrobotic Technology, a leading manufacturer of space robotics technology for lunar and planetary missions headquartered in Pittsburg, unveiled its robotic lunar lander designed to carry loads to the moon's surface. The Peregrine lunar lander spacecraft is roughly the size of a refrigerator and includes five main engines. These engines will enable the lander to touch down on the lunar surface.

Segmentation

By Solution