Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ("Polestar" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PSNY) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

This statement is about Polestar, an electric vehicle manufacturer, filing a report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on January 16, 2025. The report, a Form 6-K, revealed that the company had identified errors in its previously reported financial statements. These errors affect the audited financial reports for the years ending December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2023, as well as unaudited financial reports for interim periods between September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2024.

Polestar announced that it would need to restate these financial documents, including the interim financials for the six-month periods ending June 30, 2023, and June 30, 2024.

As a result of this news, Polestar's Class A American Depositary Shares (ADS) experienced a significant drop in value, falling by more than 11% during intraday trading on January 16, 2025. This indicates that investors were concerned about the impact of the restatement on the company’s financial health or credibility.

