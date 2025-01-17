Global At-Home Testing Market to Reach USD 11,877.8 Million by 2035 with a CAGR of 4.8%, Driven by Rising Consumer Demand for Self-Diagnostic Tools | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global at-home testing market is poised for remarkable growth, with sales projected to rise from USD 7,789.1 million in 2025 to USD 11,877.8 million by 2035, according to recent market analysis. The market, which generated USD 7,432.3 million in revenue in 2024, is set to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2025-2035.

This growth is attributed to the increasing consumer preference for self-diagnostic tools that provide quick, convenient, and reliable health monitoring solutions. The shift in healthcare dynamics, further amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, has made at-home testing a vital component of modern healthcare practices.

A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) highlighted this trend, noting that U.S. adults actively utilized at-home COVID-19 tests between August 2021 and March 2022. The adoption of such tools was particularly notable among individuals experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms, reflecting a growing consumer inclination toward accessible self-diagnostic options.

The rising demand for at-home testing solutions aligns with a broader shift toward personalized healthcare. Consumers are prioritizing health management solutions that are easy to use and deliver quick results without requiring visits to healthcare facilities. Technological innovations in diagnostic tools are driving this market evolution, addressing a wide range of health needs from infectious diseases to chronic condition monitoring.

As the at-home testing market continues to expand, it presents substantial opportunities for manufacturers and stakeholders to innovate and cater to the evolving needs of consumers. The growing focus on patient-centric healthcare solutions ensures that at-home testing will remain a significant trend in the years to come.

What are the Factors Restraining Demand for At-Home Testing Products?

Despite the fact that the at-home testing market includes multiple end-uses, certain challenges are expected to impede market expansion. The price increase for at-home testing kits will be a setback for this sector. Self-testing policies and recommendations are being developed in developed countries. As a result, the high pricing of testing kits will prevent the market from expanding.

Additionally, the projected expansion of the global at-home testing market is anticipated to be hampered by the rising number of product recalls of self-testing kits by regulatory bodies like the USA FDA. There are multiple pieces of evidence of such recalls in the market.

Key Takeaways: Global At-Home Testing Market

Market Growth: The global sales of at-home testing are estimated at USD 7,789.1 million in 2025 and projected to reach USD 11,877.8 million by 2035 , reflecting a CAGR of 4.8% from 2025 to 2035.

and projected to reach , reflecting a from 2025 to 2035. Revenue in 2024 was recorded at USD 7,432.3 million. Regional Performance: United States : Expected to grow at a 1.5% CAGR (2025–2035).

: Expected to grow at a (2025–2035). Germany : Anticipated to exhibit a 1.6% CAGR (2025–2035).

: Anticipated to exhibit a (2025–2035). France : Predicted to grow at a robust 2.4% CAGR (2025–2035).

: Predicted to grow at a robust (2025–2035). UK: Estimated to see a 1.7% CAGR (2025–2035). Emerging Markets: India : Foreseen as a high-growth market with a 5.4% CAGR (2025–2035).

: Foreseen as a high-growth market with a (2025–2035). China: Projected to grow at a strong 4.8% CAGR (2025–2035).



This growth underscores increasing consumer demand for convenient, reliable, and accessible at-home diagnostic solutions globally.

"At-home testing offers unparalleled convenience and empowers individuals to take proactive steps in managing their health, Advancements in diagnostic technology have significantly enhanced the accuracy and reliability of these tests, making them an integral part of the global healthcare landscape. As consumer awareness and confidence in self-diagnostic tools increase, we expect sustained market growth," says Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Demand for Market Analysis: Our Comprehensive Report Offers Detailed Trends and Insights! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/at-home-testing-market

Competitive Landscape:

The at-home testing market remains fiercely competitive, with established leaders and emerging players striving to gain market share. Key industry leaders focus on delivering innovative solutions by partnering with prominent players, leveraging advanced technologies and user-friendly designs. Many competitors integrate smart technology into their offerings, enabling seamless connectivity with mobile apps and cloud-based platforms for real-time data tracking and monitoring.

Recent Industry Developments in the At-Home Testing Market:

In October 2024, LetsGetChecked, a global leader in healthcare solutions, announced the acquisition of Truepill, a prominent digital pharmacy platform. This strategic move enhances LetsGetChecked's capabilities to support healthcare partners—including employers, health plans, providers, and life sciences—in delivering high-quality care and improving health outcomes for diverse populations.



Key Players of At-Home Testing Industry:

Abbott Laboratories

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Everlywell

LetsGetChecked

iHealth Labs Inc.

Clearblue (SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH)

Bionime Corporation

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Lucira Health

Key Segments of At-Home Testing Industry:

By Product Type:

In terms of service, the industry is divided into digital monitoring instruments, cassettes, midstream, strips, cups, dip cards, test panels, sample collection kits and others.

By Application:

In terms of application, the industry is divided into blood glucose testing, pregnancy & fertility testing, cancer testing, STD/ STI testing (chlamydia and gonorrhoea, HIV testing) testosterone, drug abuse testing, cholesterol testing, thyroid testing and others.

By Sample:

In terms of sample, the industry is divided into urine, blood, saliva, stool, vaginal swab, and semen.

By Distribution Channel:

In terms of distribution channel, the industry is segregated into drug stores, hospital pharmacies and online channels

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

French Translation –

Le marché mondial des tests à domicile est sur le point de connaître une croissance remarquable, avec des ventes qui devraient passer de 7 789,1 millions USD en 2025 à 11 877,8 millions USD d'ici 2035, selon une analyse récente du marché. Le marché, qui a généré 7 432,3 millions USD de revenus en 2024, devrait croître à un taux de croissance annuel composé (TCAC) de 4,8 % sur la période de prévision 2025-2035.

Cette croissance est due à la préférence croissante des consommateurs pour les outils d’autodiagnostic qui offrent des solutions de surveillance de la santé rapides, pratiques et fiables. Le changement de dynamique dans le secteur des soins de santé, encore amplifié par la pandémie de COVID-19, a fait des tests à domicile un élément essentiel des pratiques de santé modernes.

Un rapport des Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) a souligné cette tendance, notant que les adultes américains ont activement utilisé des tests COVID-19 à domicile entre août 2021 et mars 2022. L'adoption de ces outils a été particulièrement notable parmi les personnes présentant des symptômes de type COVID-19, reflétant une inclination croissante des consommateurs vers des options d'autodiagnostic accessibles.

La demande croissante de solutions de test à domicile s’inscrit dans une évolution plus large vers des soins de santé personnalisés. Les consommateurs privilégient les solutions de gestion de la santé faciles à utiliser et qui fournissent des résultats rapides sans nécessiter de visites dans des établissements de santé. Les innovations technologiques dans les outils de diagnostic stimulent cette évolution du marché, répondant à un large éventail de besoins de santé, des maladies infectieuses à la surveillance des maladies chroniques.

Le marché des tests à domicile continue de se développer et offre aux fabricants et aux parties prenantes d’importantes opportunités d’innover et de répondre aux besoins en constante évolution des consommateurs. L’accent croissant mis sur les solutions de santé centrées sur le patient garantit que les tests à domicile resteront une tendance importante dans les années à venir.

Quels sont les facteurs qui limitent la demande de produits de test à domicile ?

Bien que le marché des tests à domicile soit destiné à de multiples utilisations finales, certains défis devraient entraver l’expansion du marché. L’augmentation du prix des kits de test à domicile constituera un revers pour ce secteur. Des politiques et des recommandations en matière d’auto-test sont en cours d’élaboration dans les pays développés. Par conséquent, le prix élevé des kits de test empêchera le marché de se développer.

En outre, l'expansion prévue du marché mondial des tests à domicile devrait être entravée par le nombre croissant de rappels de kits d'auto-test par des organismes de réglementation comme la FDA américaine. Il existe de nombreux éléments de preuve de tels rappels sur le marché.

Principaux points à retenir : le marché mondial des tests à domicile

Croissance du marché : Les ventes mondiales de tests à domicile sont estimées à 7 789,1 millions USD en 2025 et devraient atteindre 11 877,8 millions USD d'ici 2035 , reflétant un TCAC de 4,8 % de 2025 à 2035.

et devraient atteindre , reflétant un de 2025 à 2035. Le chiffre d'affaires en 2024 a été enregistré à 7 432,3 millions USD . Performance régionale : États-Unis : croissance attendue à un TCAC de 1,5 % (2025-2035).

: croissance attendue à un (2025-2035). Allemagne : devrait afficher un TCAC de 1,6 % (2025-2035).

: devrait afficher un (2025-2035). France : La croissance devrait être robuste, avec un TCAC de 2,4 % (2025-2035).

: La croissance devrait être robuste, avec un (2025-2035). Royaume-Uni : TCAC estimé à 1,7 % (2025-2035). Marchés émergents : Inde : prévu comme un marché à forte croissance avec un TCAC de 5,4 % (2025-2035).

: prévu comme un marché à forte croissance avec un (2025-2035). Chine : devrait connaître une forte croissance à un TCAC de 4,8 % (2025-2035).



Cette croissance souligne la demande croissante des consommateurs pour des solutions de diagnostic à domicile pratiques, fiables et accessibles à l’échelle mondiale.

« Les tests à domicile offrent une commodité inégalée et permettent aux individus de prendre des mesures proactives pour gérer leur santé. Les progrès de la technologie de diagnostic ont considérablement amélioré la précision et la fiabilité de ces tests, ce qui en fait une partie intégrante du paysage mondial des soins de santé. À mesure que la sensibilisation et la confiance des consommateurs dans les outils d'autodiagnostic augmentent, nous nous attendons à une croissance soutenue du marché », déclare Sabyasachi Ghosh, vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights (FMI), analyste .

Paysage concurrentiel :

Le marché des tests à domicile reste extrêmement concurrentiel, avec des leaders établis et des acteurs émergents qui s'efforcent de gagner des parts de marché. Les principaux leaders du secteur se concentrent sur la fourniture de solutions innovantes en s'associant à des acteurs de premier plan, en exploitant des technologies avancées et des conceptions conviviales. De nombreux concurrents intègrent une technologie intelligente dans leurs offres, permettant une connectivité transparente avec les applications mobiles et les plateformes basées sur le cloud pour le suivi et la surveillance des données en temps réel.

Développements récents de l'industrie sur le marché des tests à domicile :

En octobre 2024, LetsGetChecked, leader mondial des solutions de santé, a annoncé l'acquisition de Truepill, une importante plateforme de pharmacie numérique. Cette opération stratégique renforce les capacités de LetsGetChecked à aider les partenaires du secteur de la santé, notamment les employeurs, les régimes d'assurance maladie, les prestataires et les sciences de la vie, à fournir des soins de haute qualité et à améliorer les résultats de santé pour diverses populations.



Principaux acteurs du secteur des tests à domicile :

Laboratoires Abbott

OraSure Technologies, Inc.

Everlywell

Faisons-nous vérifier

Laboratoires iHealth Inc.

Clearblue (SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH)

Société Bionime

Laboratoires ACON, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Santé Lucira

Principaux segments du secteur des tests à domicile :

Par type de produit :

En termes de service, l'industrie est divisée en instruments de surveillance numériques, cassettes, flux intermédiaire, bandelettes, gobelets, cartes de trempage, panneaux de test, kits de collecte d'échantillons et autres.

Par application :

En termes d'application, l'industrie est divisée en tests de glycémie, tests de grossesse et de fertilité, tests de cancer, tests MST/IST (chlamydia et gonorrhée, tests du VIH), testostérone, tests de toxicomanie, tests de cholestérol, tests de thyroïde et autres.

Par échantillon :

En termes d'échantillon, l'industrie est divisée en urine, sang, salive, selles, prélèvement vaginal et sperme.

Par canal de distribution :

En termes de canal de distribution, l'industrie est divisée en pharmacies, pharmacies hospitalières et canaux en ligne

Par région :

Les principaux pays d’Amérique du Nord, d’Amérique latine, d’Asie de l’Est, d’Asie du Sud et du Pacifique, d’Europe occidentale, d’Europe de l’Est et du Moyen-Orient et d’Afrique (MEA) ont été couverts dans le rapport.

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

Explore FMI’s Related Ongoing Coverage in the Healthcare Market Insights Domain:

The global continuous glucose monitoring systems market size valuation is USD 11.1 billion in 2023 and it is expected to reach up to USD 103.5 billion by 2033. The global market is estimated to register a CAGR of 25.1% during the forecast period.

The drug of abuse testing market share is estimated to capture a valuation of USD 1.65 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.69 billion by 2033. The market is estimated to secure a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period.

The United States of America’s digital pregnancy test kits market demand reached a valuation of USD 207.6 million in 2023. It is anticipated to expand steadily with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2033, reaching a value of USD 333.2 million by 2033.

The fertility and pregnancy rapid test kit market growth was valued at USD 948.3 million in 2022. By the end of 2023, the industry is likely to reach a valuation of USD 990.4 million. During the forecast period, the industry for fertility and pregnancy rapid test kit is expected to garner a 5% CAGR and reach USD 1,609.1 million by 2033.

The global sales of stent graft balloon catheters are estimated to be worth USD 1,047.9 million in 2025 and are anticipated to reach a value of USD 2,194.9 million by 2035. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period between 2025 and 2035.

The global IoT in healthcare market trends is estimated to be worth USD 243.40 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3%, surpassing USD 1 trillion by 2035.

The global alopecia treatment market strategies is estimated to be worth USD 12.5 Billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 30.5 Billion by 2035. The market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period between 2025 and 2035.

The global human respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) treatment market outlook is estimated to be worth USD 1,920.3 million in 2025 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 3,969.3 million by 2035. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period between 2025 and 2035.

The endoscope reprocessing device market overview is estimated to reach USD 2.68 billion in 2025. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the assessment period and reach a value of USD 4.94 billion by 2035.

The global eye infections treatment market opportunity is estimated to be worth USD 8,125.2 million in 2025 and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 11,890.2 million by 2035. Sales are projected to rise at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period between 2025 and 2035.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube