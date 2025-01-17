Bottled Water Market Size to Worth USD 674.8 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 7.5% | Straits Research

New York, United States, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottled water refers to water that is packaged in bottles for sale and consumption. It can come in various types, including spring water, mineral water, purified water, and flavored water, among others. The water is typically sourced from natural springs, wells, or municipal supplies, and it undergoes purification processes to ensure its safety and quality for drinking.

With growing health awareness, many consumers are choosing bottled water over sugary beverages, as it offers a calorie-free, hydrating option. Bottled water is widely available in supermarkets, convenience stores, and through online platforms, making it an accessible and preferred beverage choice worldwide.

Market Dynamics

Increasing consumer demand for convenience drives the global market

The growing demand for convenience is a major factor fueling the expansion of the market. As consumers lead busier lives, the need for easy, on-the-go hydration has made bottled water a popular choice. Its portability and widespread availability make it a quick and hassle-free solution for staying hydrated throughout the day. Retailers such as Walmart and Amazon have tapped into this demand by offering multi-pack bottled water options, catering to consumers who value convenience.

Additionally, convenience stores and vending machines provide immediate access to bottled water, further boosting sales. Popular brands like Coca-Cola’s Dasani and Nestlé’s Pure Life are available in various sizes, from individual bottles to larger packs, ensuring consumers can easily find bottled water whenever and wherever they need it. As urbanization increases and lifestyles become faster-paced, the demand for bottled water as a convenient hydration option continues to grow, driving market expansion.

Rising demand for eco-friendly packaging creates tremendous opportunities

The growing consumer demand for sustainability is pushing the bottled water industry to adopt eco-friendly packaging solutions. According to the EFBW, numerous brands are reducing plastic usage and exploring alternative materials, such as plant-based plastics and recyclable aluminum. This shift not only helps brands comply with environmental regulations but also aligns with the increasing consumer preference for environmentally responsible products.

Furthermore, leading companies like Nestlé and Coca-Cola are setting the standard by using 100% recycled plastic or switching to glass bottles to reduce plastic waste. For instance, Evian has committed to producing all its bottles from recycled plastic by 2025. These sustainable initiatives resonate with environmentally conscious consumers who prioritize products with a lower ecological footprint, creating opportunities for market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the bottled water market, largely driven by the rising consumer preference for healthier hydration choices over sugary drinks. As reported by the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA), North America consistently leads in packaged water consumption, with a large portion of the population prioritizing hydration and wellness.

The widespread availability of bottled water in supermarkets, convenience stores, and through an extensive distribution network ensures it is easily accessible to consumers. Moreover, growing awareness of the health benefits of proper hydration has sparked a cultural shift, positioning bottled water as a daily essential beverage for many.

Key Highlights

The global bottled water market size was valued at USD 351.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 378.29 billion in 2025 to reach USD 674.8 billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

Based on product type, the global market is segmented into spring water, purified water, mineral water, sparkling water, flavored water, and others. The spring water segment holds the largest market share.

Based on packaging type, the global market is segmented into plastic bottles, glass bottles, cartons, and others. The plastic bottles segment is the largest revenue contributor to the market.

Based on distribution channels, the global market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and food service. The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment captured the highest market share.

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Nestlé S.A. Coca-Cola Company PepsiCo Inc. Danone S.A. Primo Water Corporation Fiji Water Company LLC Voss Water Kraft Heinz Company Suntory Beverage & Food Limited Crystal Geyser Water Company Grupo Jumex Cott Corporation and others.

Recent Developments

In March 2024, Wahter, a bottled water brand, launched in Delhi-NCR at an introductory price of ₹1, aiming to capture the growing demand for bottled water in the region. The brand's entry into the market comes with a focus on offering affordable, quality hydration options to consumers.

Segmentation