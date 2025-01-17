FTAI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating FTAI Aviation Ltd. on Behalf of FTAI Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against FTAI Aviation Ltd. (“FTAI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FTAI) on behalf of FTAI stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether FTAI has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On January 15, 2025, Muddy Waters Research published a report alleging, among other things, that “FTAI materially manipulates its financials” by “exaggerating the size of its aftermarket aerospace business”, “misleading investors by presenting whole engine sales as individual module sales”, “inflating Aerospace Products’ EBITDA margins by means of over-depreciation in the leasing segment”, and “engaging in channel stuffing.”

On this news, FTAI’s stock price fell $37.21, or 24.3%, to close at $116.08 per share on January 15, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired FTAI shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information: