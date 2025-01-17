Update: Spirit Blockchain Capital Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement

Vancouver, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Blockchain Capital (“SBC” or the “Company”) (CSE: SPIR), is pleased to announce the successful closing of the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”).

Under this second tranche, SBC has issued 883,009 units (“Units”) at a price of $0.165 per Unit, raising gross proceeds of $145,696.49. Each Unit comprises one common share of SBC (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each full Warrant entitles the holder to acquire an additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.255 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The net proceeds of this Offering will be strategically allocated to accelerate revenue expansion opportunities, enhance investor relations, and support general corporate operations. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period lasting four months and one day from the date of issuance.

Spirit Blockchain Capital continues to work closely with our key international investors, reflecting their strong confidence in our vision and strategy. While the investment process faces delays due to regulatory frameworks and settlement requirements, both parties remain fully committed to finalizing the transaction. This strategic partnership highlights the trust placed in Spirit Blockchain Capital’s leadership and long-term potential.

Our dedication to transparency and regulatory compliance ensures that we are well-positioned to deliver sustainable value for shareholders. As we finalize this significant investment, Spirit Blockchain Capital continues to strengthen its role as a trusted innovator in the blockchain and digital asset space, driving growth and innovation in tokenized finance.

About Spirit Blockchain Capital

Spirit Blockchain Capital is a leading investment company at the forefront of the blockchain industry. Through our operational business line and asset management business, we provide investors with a range of opportunities for capital appreciation. With a strong focus on innovation, strategic investments, and operational excellence, Spirit Blockchain is poised to unlock the potential of the digital economy.

