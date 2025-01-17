Invitation to presentation of Scatec ASA’s fourth quarter results 2024

Oslo, 17 January 2025: Scatec ASA will release its fourth quarter results on Friday 31 January 2025 at 07:00 am (CET).

A presentation of the results followed by a Q&A session will be held on the same day at 09:00 am at Scatec’s headquarters at Skøyen Atrium III (1st floor), Askekroken 11, 0277 Oslo. The presentation and the Q&A session can be followed through a live webcast from our website www.scatec.com, or Scatec webcast Q4 2024.





For further information, please contact:

For analysts and investors: Andreas Austrell, VP IR, andreas.austrell@scatec.com

For media: Meera Bhatia, SVP External Affairs & Communications, meera.bhatia@scatec.com



About Scatec

Scatec is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, accelerating access to reliable and affordable clean energy in emerging markets. As a long-term player, we develop, build, own, and operate renewable energy plants, with 5 GW in operation and under construction across five continents today. We are committed to grow our renewable energy capacity, delivered by our passionate employees and partners who are driven by a common vision of ‘Improving our Future’. Scatec is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ‘SCATC’. To learn more, visit www.scatec.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.