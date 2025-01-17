RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2025-01-17
|Loan
|3104
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0000556599
|Maturity
|2028-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|560
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|12
|Number of accepted bids
|9
|Average yield
|0.725 %
|Lowest yield
|0.690 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.740 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|35.48
|Auction date
|2025-01-17
|Loan
|3111
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0007045745
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|720
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|17
|Number of accepted bids
|4
|Average yield
|0.598 %
|Lowest yield
|0.590 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.604 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|90.00