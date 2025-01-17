RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

 | Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2025-01-17
Loan3104 
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0000556599 
Maturity2028-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln560
Volume sold, SEK mln200
Number of bids12
Number of accepted bids9
Average yield0.725 %
Lowest yield0.690 %
Highest accepted yield0.740 %
% accepted at highest yield       35.48 

 

Auction date2025-01-17
Loan3111 
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0007045745 
Maturity2032-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200 
Total bid volume, SEK mln720
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids17 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield0.598 %
Lowest yield0.590 %
Highest accepted yield0.604 %
% accepted at highest yield       90.00 



 