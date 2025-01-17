Mage Data™ Unveils Ground-breaking Intelligent Subsetting Feature Transforming Data Management with Self-service Capabilities

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mage Data™ is excited to announce the launch of Intelligent Subsetting, a cutting-edge innovation aimed at transforming how organizations manage and utilize their data. As a frontrunner in data management, Mage Data empowers business, data engineers and developers with state-of-the-art solutions that tackle the complexities of today's data challenges. The Intelligent Subsetting feature has been specifically designed to address critical issues faced by enterprises in today’s intricate data environment.

Key Benefits of Intelligent Subsetting:

Self-service Access: Empower teams across various departments to take charge of their data management effortlessly, significantly diminishing the reliance on extensive technical assistance. This fosters an environment of autonomy and boosts operational efficiency.

Empower teams across various departments to take charge of their data management effortlessly, significantly diminishing the reliance on extensive technical assistance. This fosters an environment of autonomy and boosts operational efficiency. Intelligent Automation for Record Selection: Simplify the selection of relevant data records through intelligent automation, allowing organizations to concentrate on data that generates meaningful insights.

Simplify the selection of relevant data records through intelligent automation, allowing organizations to concentrate on data that generates meaningful insights. Efficient Data Pipeline Management: Maintain a smooth and optimized flow of data throughout the organization, improving accuracy and availability, which supports more strategic decision-making.

Maintain a smooth and optimized flow of data throughout the organization, improving accuracy and availability, which supports more strategic decision-making. Enhanced Security and Compliance: Strengthen data security measures and adherence to regulatory requirements by streamlining management protocols and ensuring sensitive information is handled with precision.

“Mage Data's Intelligent Subsetting feature marks a significant advancement for organizations grappling with large-scale production data challenges,” stated Anil Bhat, Chief Technology Officer of Mage Data. “Our steadfast commitment lies in empowering businesses to refine their data management processes through advanced intelligent automation and robust self-service capabilities.”

“We believe this feature will fundamentally change how companies manage and leverage their data post-anonymization,” said Shaik Sharukh, Developer at Mage Data. This innovative solution is meticulously crafted to address the complexities associated with synthetic data generation and the creation of specific, realistic data subsets.

Intelligent Subsetting is ready to be a transformative force in simplifying complex data creation processes and effectively addressing diverse testing scenarios. Our goal is to enable clients to concentrate on what truly matters—growing their business. The launch of Intelligent Subsetting is imminent, promising to redefine your data management experience. Interested in exploring these possibilities? Contact us for more information on how you can gain a competitive advantage.

Mage Data, known for its pioneering approach to advanced data solutions, remains committed to providing businesses with sophisticated tools that enable seamless data automation, the creation of realistic data subsets, and efficient management of complex data pipelines.

About Mage Data:

Mage Data is a long-time leader in data security and privacy software for global enterprises. recognized as a Champion in Test Data Management and a leader in data masking by leading analysts, Mage Data's patented and award-winning platform enables organizations to navigate privacy regulations while ensuring robust security. The company’s client roster includes Swiss banks, Fortune 10 companies, Ivy League universities, and leaders in the financial and healthcare sectors—all of whom rely on Mage Data’s platform for effective data privacy and security solutions. With industry-leading privacy-enhancing technologies designed to secure sensitive information, Mage Data continues to deliver robust data security while ensuring that essential data assets remain accessible for everyday business use. For more information about our innovative solutions and commitment to excellence in data security, please visit our website at www.Magedata.ai

Media Contact:

Deeksha Surya

3 Columbus Circle, 15th Floor New York, NY 10019

Telephone: +1 212 203 4365

Email: info@magedata.ai