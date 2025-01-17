Thailand Telecom Operators Intelligence Report 2024-2025 Featuring AIS, DTAC, True Corp, and National Telecom (NT)

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



"Thailand Telecom Operators Country Intelligence Report," provides an executive-level overview of the telecommunications market in Thailand today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2029. Published annually, the report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile, and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.



Total telecom and pay-TV services revenue in Thailand will grow at a CAGR of 2.8%, during 2024-2029, driven by revenue growth in mobile data, fixed broadband and pay-TV segments. Mobile data service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 5.2%, driven by continued expansion in the smartphone and mobile internet subscriber base, and more importantly projected growth in the adoption of higher ARPU yielding 5G services.

Fixed broadband service revenue will also increase at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period, supported by growth in FTTH/B subscriptions, on the back of broadband network expansion efforts by telcos and the government. Pay-TV service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, supported by robust growth in IPTV subscriptions.

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following:

Demographic and macroeconomic context in Thailand.

The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to national plan, fiber-backbone network, licensing, etc.

Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data, and pay-TV markets.

The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market highlights



2. Operating Environment



3. Telecom services market outlook



4. Mobile services market



5. Fixed services market



6. Pay-TV services market



7. Competitive landscape and company snapshots



8. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

AIS

DTAC

True Corp

National Telecom (NT)

