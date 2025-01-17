7MM Type 1 Diabetes Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis 2023-2024 & 2033: Value to Reach $9.91 Billion - Synergistic Rise of Pumps, CGMs, and Ultra-rapid-acting Insulins in T1D Management

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Type 1 Diabetes: Seven-Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan) and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the type 1 diabetes market through 2033.



The analyst estimates sales of T1D therapeutics to be approximately $2.83 billion across the 7MM in 2023. By 2033, The analyst expects the T1D market to grow at a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%, reaching sales of $9.91 billion by the end of the forecast period.



Major drivers of T1D market growth over the forecast period are the:

Increase in the prescription of rapid-acting insulins in line with rising use of insulin pumps

Launch of several oral and injectable agents, particularly immunomodulatory therapies

Increase in the global prevalence of T1D

Major barriers that will restrict the growth of the T1D market during the forecast period are the:

High price of certain insulins and immunomodulatory agents

Patent expiries allowing for further biosimilar and generic erosion

High failure rate of clinical trials developing disease-modifying therapeutics

Scope

Overview of type 1 diabetes, including epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and disease management.

Annualized type 1 diabetes therapeutics market revenue, cost of therapy per patient, and treatment usage patterns forecast from 2023 to 2033.

Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs, clinical trial mapping, and implications of these factors for the type 1 diabetes therapeutics market.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data assessing emerging trends and mechanisms of action under development for type 1 diabetes treatment. The most promising candidates in late-stage development are profiled.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global type 1 diabetes therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Type 1 Diabetes Competitive Landscape

Novo Nordisk

Eli Lilly

Sanofi

AstraZeneca

Boehringer Ingelheim

Lexicon

Fujifilm

Novartis

CellTrans

Merck

Dompe Pharmaceuticals

Astellas Pharma

Diamyd Medical

Amgen

vTv Therapeutics

Bristol Myers Squibb

Adocia

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson

Key Topics Covered:



1 Type 1 Diabetes: Executive Summary

1.1 Type 1 Diabetes therapeutics market will grow to $9.91 billion by 2033

1.2 T1D market leaders employ diverse strategies to protect insulin franchises from biosimilar threats, while emerging players focus on disease-modifying innovations

1.3 Persistent unmet needs highlight gaps in current and emerging T1D therapies

1.4 The synergistic rise of pumps, CGMs, and ultra-rapid-acting insulins in T1D management

1.5 What do physicians think?



2 Introduction

2.1 Catalyst

2.2 Related reports

2.3 Upcoming reports



3 Disease Overview

3.1 Etiology and pathophysiology

3.1.1 Etiology

3.1.2 Pathophysiology

3.1.3 Biomarkers for monitoring the islet autoreactivity of T1D



4 Epidemiology

4.1 Disease background

4.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

4.3 Global and historical trends

4.4 7MM forecast methodology

4.4.1 Sources

4.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods

4.4.3 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of T1D - 7MM

4.4.4 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of T1D

4.4.5 Diagnosed prevalent cases of T1D segmented by BMI

4.4.6 Diagnosed prevalent cases of T1D that experienced hypoglycemic events

4.4.7 Diagnosed prevalent cases of T1D with brittle diabetes

4.4.8 Diagnosed prevalent cases of T1D that experienced DKA events

4.4.9 Diagnosed prevalent cases of T1D eligible for pancreas transplantation

4.4.10 Diagnosed prevalent cases of T1D with CKD

4.4.11 Diagnosed prevalent cases of T1D with CVD

4.4.12 Diagnosed prevalent cases of T1D with at least one gene encoding for HLA-DQ8

4.4.13 Forecast assumptions and methods: total prevalent cases of T1D

4.5 Epidemiological forecast for T1D (2023-33)

4.5.1 Diagnosed prevalent cases of T1D

4.5.2 Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of T1D

4.5.3 Sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of T1D

4.5.4 Diagnosed prevalent cases of T1D by BMI category

4.5.5 Diagnosed prevalent cases of T1D that experienced hypoglycemic events

4.5.6 Diagnosed prevalent cases of T1D with brittle diabetes

4.5.7 Diagnosed prevalent cases of T1D that experienced DKA events

4.5.8 Diagnosed prevalent cases of T1D eligible for pancreas transplantation

4.5.9 Diagnosed prevalent cases of T1D with CKD

4.5.10 Diagnosed prevalent cases of T1D with CVD

4.5.11 Diagnosed prevalent cases of T1D with at least one gene encoding for HLA-DQ8

4.5.12 Total prevalent cases of T1D

4.6 Discussion

4.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

4.6.2 COVID-19 impact

4.6.3 Limitations of the analysis

4.6.4 Strengths of the analysis



5 Disease Management

5.1 Diagnosis and treatment overview

5.2 US disease management

5.3 5EU disease management

5.4 Japan disease management

5.5 KOL insights on disease management



6 Current Treatment Options

6.1 Overview



7 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 Urgent need for disease-modifying therapies

7.3 Avoiding hypoglycemic episodes and optimising glycemic control

7.4 Improving compliance and reducing the burden of insulin therapy

7.5 High financial cost of T1D management



8 R&D Strategies

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Immunomodulatory therapies: addressing autoimmune pathogenesis

8.1.2 Advanced drug delivery systems and glucose-responsive insulins

8.1.3 Regenerative medicine: pursuing curative therapies

8.2 Clinical trials design

8.2.1 Study design - adaptive clinical trials and comprehensive frameworks

8.2.2 Digital health integration

8.2.3 Model-based simulations



9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising drugs in clinical development



10 Pipeline Valuation Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive assessment

10.2.1 Insulin therapies

10.2.2 Non-insulin therapies



11 Current and Future Players

11.1 Overview

11.2 Deal-making trends



12 Market Outlook

12.1 Global markets

12.1.1 Forecast

12.1.2 Drivers and barriers - global issues

12.2 US

12.2.1 Forecast

12.2.2 Key events

12.2.3 Drivers and barriers

12.3 EU

12.3.1 Forecast

12.3.2 Key events

12.3.3 Drivers and barriers

12.4 Japan

12.4.1 Forecast

12.4.2 Key events

12.4.3 Drivers and barriers



13 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f8a55t

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.