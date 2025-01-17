B-cell Depletion Innovation Research Report 2024: Roche Dominate the Patent Activity in B-cell Depletion Therapy, with a Dip in New Companies Filing Patents in Recent Years

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovation Insights: B-cell Depletion" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Big pharma companies like Roche dominate the patent activity in B-cell depletion therapy, with a dip in new companies filing patents in recent years.

Competitive intelligence shows that Gilead Sciences, BMS, Roche, and Regeneron are among the leaders with strong innovation portfolios in B-cell depletion therapy. Startups like Abelzeta, Nanjing IASO, and Ossianix are leading in terms of innovation impact and focus in the B-cell depletion sector.

The drug landscape for B-cell depletion therapy is dominated by innovator drugs, with a focus on oncology and immunology therapies, and major players like Bristol-Myers Squibb and Novartis leading in drug development. Clinical trials in B-cell depletion therapy are dominated by immunology trials, with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center leading in the number of trials.

Therapies often target CD20, a marker on B cells, using monoclonal antibodies such as rituximab. However, these treatments typically do not affect long-lived plasma cells, which can continue to produce autoantibodies. Emerging therapies, including chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells, show promise in achieving deeper B cell depletion by targeting CD19, affecting both naive and memory B cells as well as short-lived plasma cells. Your report, which includes patents, drugs, clinical trials, and deals data, provides a comprehensive overview of the current landscape and future directions in B cell depletion therapy.

The B-cell depletion therapy is a highly impactful innovation area in the Pharma industry, with a growing number of patents being filed, particularly by big pharma companies such as Roche. While there has been a dip in new companies filing patents in this area in recent years, there is a rise in new indications being explored, including neurological diseases, autoimmune diseases, and orphan diseases.

In terms of competitive intelligence, there are over 50 big pharma companies involved in B-cell depletion therapy, with leaders such as Gilead Sciences, BMS, Roche, and Regeneron having strong innovation portfolios. Early acquisitions and strategic partnerships have driven innovation in this space, with more than 50 companies and institutes in China also contributing to the innovation landscape.

Among startups, Abelzeta, Nanjing IASO, and Ossianix are leading in terms of innovation impact and focus. The drug landscape for B-cell depletion therapy is dominated by innovator drugs, with a focus on oncology and immunology therapies. Major players like Bristol-Myers Squibb and Novartis are leading in drug development, particularly in Phase I and Phase II trials.

In terms of clinical trials, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center leads with the most trials, followed by F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Immunology trials dominate, with Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma being the top indication. In terms of investment activity, there have been 622 deals totaling US$262 billion in the B-cell depletion sector, with Ireland and the United States being major players in terms of deal volume and value. The market is showing signs of adjustments and strategic consolidations in recent years

Scope

Innovation Insights: innovation examples by each use cases segment of various sectors to present key trends.

Key player: This Represents a sample list of key players in each use case highlighted in the report.

Startups: This represents a sample list of emaging startups in each use case highlighted in the report.

University: This Represents a sample list of leading universities in each use case highlighted in the report.

Reasons to Buy

No surprise that technology has been a driving force in business transformation for years, but the term 'emerging technologies' has all of the sudden become the key catalyst to drive the next wave of innovation across sectors.

B cell depletion report provides comprehensive insights into the latest advancements, market analysis, and competitive intelligence. It helps in strategic planning by offering detailed data on patents, drugs, clinical trials, and deals. The report keeps you updated on regulatory and clinical developments, crucial for navigating the healthcare landscape. Additionally, it identifies investment opportunities by analyzing financial deals and funding trends, ensuring you stay ahead in the field. This information is valuable for making informed business decisions and understanding the activities of top pharmaceutical companies, startups, and universities.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Innovation Insights

1.1 Innovation radar

1.2 Innovation s-curve

1.3 Innovation deep dive

1.4 Innovation deep dive - trending indications

1.5 Top companies Based on portfolio strength and temporal indicators



2. Competitive Insights

2.1 Key innovation leaders - big pharma

2.2.Key innovators - startups and small biotech

2.3 Key innovations - Universities and research institutions

2.4 Most cited patents

2.5 Insights from AI hub

3.Market Insights

3.1 Drugs

3.1.1 Key Players

3.1.2 Route of administration & drug type

3.1.3 Top therapy area & indication

3.2 Clinical Trials

3.2.1 Key Sponsors

3.2.2 Key development stages

3.3 Deals

3.3.1. Key Acquirers

3.3.2 Deal type distribution

3.3.3 Geographical distribution

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Roche

Gilead science

Amgen inc. Novartis

Bristol myers squibb

Sanofi

Abbvie

J&J

GSK

Pfizer

Merck

Regenron

Astrazeneca

Eli lilly & co

Chugai

Hebei senlang biotechnology

Shanghai yake biotechnology

Chia Tai Tianqing pharma

AbelZeta inc

BeiGene ltd

Nanjing IASO biotherapeutics

Ascentage pharma

Gracell biotechnology

Legend biotech

BioAtla

Incyte

Takeda pharma

Macrogenics

UCB

Genmab

Ono Pharma

Precision bio

Xencor

IGN bio

Sangamo

Kyverna

Ancora biotech

Astellas

ARS Pharma

Atara bio

Ibio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ieywy7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.