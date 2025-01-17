Anti-sense Oligonucleotides Innovation Research Report: Landscape is Concentrated Among a Small Set of Companies, with Sarepta, Ionis, and Opko Health (Camp4) Having the Highest Number of Patents

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovation Insights: Anti-sense Oligonucleotides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The drug landscape for ASOs is dominated by innovator drugs, with a strong focus on oncology and central nervous system (CNS) therapies. Major players like Ionis Pharma, Sarepta Therapeutic Inc, AstraZeneca, and Biogen Inc are leading the way in drug development, particularly in preclinical and phase II trials. This suggests a maturing pipeline with potential for market entry in the near future.

Antisense oligonucleotides (ASO) are a class of biological medicines that have gained significant attention as a high-impact innovation in the near-term. These medicines are used to alter the expression of mRNA and genes, offering therapeutic benefits. The patent analysis reveals that ASOs are primarily driven by universities and public-listed pharmaceutical companies, with the United States leading in terms of innovation activity.

The ASO therapeutics landscape is concentrated among a smaller set of companies, with Sarepta, Ionis, and Opko Health (Camp4) having the highest number of patents. Sarepta and Ionis also rank highly in terms of patent portfolio strength indicators. Interestingly, there is limited activity in China, with only one China-based company identified with patents in this area.

In terms of startups, Remix Therapeutics leads the pack, followed by Ractigen and Secarna Pharma. While the majority of startups are based outside of China, there are three China-based startups identified in the ASO space. Kastle Therapeutics has an exclusive license from Ionis Pharma for commercializing certain ASO therapies.

Key Highlights

Antisense oligonucleotides (ASO) are a high-impact innovation in the pharmaceutical industry, with the potential to alter gene expression and mRNA using various mechanisms for therapeutic purposes.

The patent analysis indicates that ASO innovation is primarily driven by universities and public-listed pharmaceutical companies, with the United States being the leading geography in terms of activity. However, there is a growing trend of academy-industry collaborations driving innovation in ASOs.

The ASO therapeutics landscape is concentrated among a limited number of companies, with Sarepta, Ionis, and Opko Health (Camp4) having the highest number of patents. Sarepta and Ionis also rank highly in terms of patent portfolio strength indicators. There is limited activity in China, with only one China-based company identified with patents in this area.

Startups in the ASO field, such as Remix Therapeutics, Ractigen, and Secarna Pharma, are emerging as key players in innovation and development. While the majority of startups are based outside of China, there are three China-based startups identified in the ASO space.

The drug landscape for ASOs is dominated by innovator drugs, with a strong focus on oncology and central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Major pharmaceutical companies like Ionis Pharma, Sarepta Therapeutic Inc, AstraZeneca, and Biogen Inc are leading the way in drug development, particularly in preclinical and phase II trials.

Scope

Innovation Insights: innovation examples by each use cases segment of various sectors to present key trends.

Key player: This Represents a sample list of key players in each use case highlighted in the report.

Startups: This represents a sample list of emerging startups in each use case highlighted in the report.

University: This Represents a sample list of leading universities in each use case highlighted in the report.

Reasons to Buy

No surprise that technology has been a driving force in business transformation for years, but the term 'emerging technologies' has all of the sudden become the key catalyst to drive the next wave of innovation across sectors.

Antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) provides comprehensive insights into the latest advancements, market analysis, and competitive intelligence. It helps in strategic planning by offering detailed data on patents, drugs, clinical trials, and deals. The report keeps you updated on regulatory and clinical developments, crucial for navigating the healthcare landscape. Additionally, it identifies investment opportunities by analyzing financial deals and funding trends, ensuring you stay ahead in the field. This information is valuable for making informed business decisions and understanding the activities of top pharmaceutical companies, startups, and universities.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Innovation Insights

1.1 Innovation radar

1.2 Innovation s-curve

1.3 Innovation deep dive

1.4 Innovation deep dive - trending indications

1.5 Top companies Based on portfolio strength and temporal indicators



2. Competitive Insights

2.1 Key innovation leaders - big pharma

2.2.Key innovators - startups and small biotech

2.3 Key innovations - Universities and research institutions

2.4 Most cited patents

2.5 Insights from AI hub

3.Market Insights

3.1 Drugs

3.1.1 Key Players

3.1.2 Route of administration & drug type

3.1.3 Top therapy area & indication

3.2 Clinical Trials

3.2.1 Key Sponsors

3.2.2 Key development stages

3.3 Deals

3.3.1. Key Acquirers

3.3.2 Deal type distribution

3.3.3 Geographical distribution



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Roche

Gilead science

Amgen inc. Novartis

Bristol myers squibb

Sanofi

Abbvie

J&J

GSK

Pfizer

Merck

Regenron

Astrazeneca

Eli lilly & co

Takeda pharma

Novo Nordisk

Vertex pharma

Sarepta therapeutics

Alnylam

Wave life science

Ionis

Curevac

Dyne therrapeutice

GAMP4 therapeutics

Ractigen therapeutics

Nippon Shinyaku

Praxis precision

Olipass

Boehringer

Avidity

adynxx

BioAffinity

Arrowhead

biogen

biomarine

opka health

ProQR

Eisai

Fulcrum therpeutics

SBI biotech

Atugen

Accutar bio

Silence therapeutics

Isarna

Kastle therapeutics

Q-state bio

Moleculart axiom

Remix therapeutics

Secarna

Caregroup

Empirico

Reactigen

Ribobio

Ethris,interoligo

Excepgen

Proteonic

Gene bridges

cold spring harbor

Aceragan

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k0baue

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.