Collaboration Tools Strategic Intelligence Report 2024: Market Set to Surge to 2028, Fueled by AI Capabilities and Remote Workforce Dynamics

Collaboration tools are software tools that aim to boost productivity by helping teams work together more efficiently. They incorporate services like instant messaging, file sharing, and video conferencing.

Communication and collaboration (C&C) market will be worth $561.1 billion in 2028, up from $402.6 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% between 2023 and 2028. The growing number of employees working from remote locations and the need to establish better communication between them and office-based staff drives enterprise adoption of C&C tools.



Artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities will differentiate those companies that compete in the collaboration tools space. The advent of generative AI and large language models (LLMs) has created new opportunities for users to communicate with AI systems used in workflow and project management. Leading players in collaboration tools, including Microsoft, Workday, and Salesforce, all announced in September 2024 that AI agents would be a core part of their AI strategy.

In the short term, whether AI agents are worth the upfront cost to boost productivity and support collaboration is uncertain. However, companies wishing to provide effective collaboration tools in the long term must adopt advanced AI capabilities to remain competitive.

