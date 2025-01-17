Cobalt Mining Industry Research 2024 with Forecasts to 2030 Featuring CMOC Group, Glencore, Jinchuan Group International Resources, and Vale

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cobalt Mining to 2030 (2024 Update)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive coverage on the global cobalt industry. It provides historical and forecast data on cobalt production by country, production by company, reserves by country and world cobalt prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global cobalt industry. It further profiles major cobalt producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.



Cobalt production has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing demand and substantial investments from both government and private sectors. As a result, the number of cobalt-producing countries has doubled from seven in 2000 to 16 in 2024.



Global cobalt production surpassed the 200kt mark for the first time in 2023 and is expected to cross the 300kt mark in 2024 - posting a substantial 30.7% growth. The DRC remains the dominant player in the global cobalt market and estimated to account for over 80% of the global output in 2024. This will be followed by Indonesia accounting for 6.7%. Over the forecast period, the global cobalt production is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% to reach 410.9kt in 2030.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Cobalt reserves

Global cobalt production

DRC's dominance and Chinese influence

Cobalt production in Indonesia

Competitive landscape

Cobalt prices

Major active mines

Major development projects

Major exploration projects

Demand

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

CMOC Group

Glencore

Jinchuan Group International Resources

Vale

