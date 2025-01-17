Tech Sentiment Polls Q3, 2024: AI Hype Declines but Disruption Potential Remains High

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Tech Sentiment Polls Q3 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is based on polls designed to help us understand the current sentiment of the business community toward emerging and established technologies.



Key Highlights

The hype around AI seems to be winding down. In Q3 2024, for the second quarter running, less than half of respondents believed AI would live up to all its promises for the second quarter running. As more people interact with AI products, such as large language models (LLMs), they increasingly come up against the technology's limitations. Despite this, the share of respondents who believed AI would be disruptive (74%) remained high as the world's leading tech companies continue to roll out generative AI products.

As a technology, cybersecurity is ubiquitous across all sectors. 76% of respondents believe cybersecurity is either already disrupting their industry or will do so in the next 12 months. No industry is exempt from cyberattacks. State-sponsored attacks are a real threat, and ransomware attacks are becoming more sophisticated. 2024 is a year of elections, conflict, and political volatility. This makes cybersecurity one of the most important themes of the year.

Research Scope

The sentiment polls ran between July and September 2024 on the analyst's Verdict network of B2B websites, which had 10.3 million unique visitors in Q3 2024. In total, 1,477 respondents participated in the survey.

The survey focused on seven technologies: artificial intelligence, augmented reality, cloud computing, cybersecurity, the Internet of Things, the metaverse, and robotics.

Key Topics Covered

About the tech sentiment polls

Executive summary

Level of disruption

Disruption timelines

Hype vs. substance

Technology understanding

Sentiment polling methodology

Thematic research methodology

About the analyst

