Baseball World Series 2024 Post Event Business Analysis Report: A Look at its Sponsorship Portfolio, Broadcasters, Attendance and Ticketing

An analysis of the recent 2024 World Series, including a look at its sponsorship portfolio, broadcasters, attendance and ticketing.



The 2024 World Series generated a reported $714.29 million from domestic media revenue. In terms of viewership for this years World Series, the competition drew more than 30 million combined average viewers across North America and Asia. The fifth and final game of the 2024 World Series was the top rated with an average audience of 18.6 million viewers across Fox, Fox Deportes and streaming. The World Series delivered for Fox the most-watched single-network telecast across all of television on each of the five nights games were played.

The estimated annual sponsorship revenue for the 2024 World Series was $814.80 million. The competitions largest sponsorship deal is terms of annual value is joint between both Nike and SeatGeek, both worth a reported annual value of $100 million each. T-Mobile's partnership with MLB ranks in second, with the deal worth an estimated $60 million annually. In terms of contract deal length, Fanatics 17-year partnership with the league is the longest.

The 2024 World Series winners, LA Dodgers, are expected to receive around $35 million. Although the New York Yankees came second, they are expected to receive a 24% of the revenue, which is expected to be around $25 million. The 2024 MLB World Series saw a total attendance of 253,104 over five games, making the average attendance per game 50,621. Leading up to Game one in LA, the average price for a World Series ticket in the secondary market was $3,887, according to ticket reseller TicketHQ.



