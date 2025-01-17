Enovis™ Announces Leadership Change to International Surgical Business

Wilmington, DE, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovis™, a global medical technology innovator headquartered in the United States, announced recently that Davide Visentin will succeed Dr. Benjamin Reinmann as President of Enovis International Surgical, effective March 1, 2025.

Visentin is a successful MedTech executive who comes to Enovis with more than 20 years of healthcare experience. Most recently, he was the Vice President and General Manager of the Integrated Diagnostic Solutions Business Unit for BD, where he managed more than 700 employees across 50 countries and gained market share in a very competitive market. Prior to BD, Visentin served as Vice President and General Manager of Europe for Stryker’s Joint Replacement and Robotic Division, and Vice President, EMEA, for Johnson & Johnson Depuy Synthes.

“Under Benjamin Reinmann’s leadership, Enovis has created a world-class International Surgical Business. We sincerely thank Benjamin for his numerous contributions to the growth and success of both Enovis and Mathys, and especially throughout the critical integration of legacy companies Mathys and LimaCorporate,” said Louie Vogt, Group President of Enovis’ Reconstructive Business Group. “We are very excited to welcome Davide to Enovis. He is a dynamic leader with a strong track record of successfully growing businesses, a true passion for orthopedics, and the experience and playbook to take our business to the next level.”

Visentin has a degree in Computer Science from the University of Milan. He will primarily spend his time in Villanova, Italy, and Bettlach, Switzerland.

“We continue to make great progress with building and growing our International Surgical Business into a global orthopedics leader that is thriving because of our team’s commitment to excellence and to going above and beyond every day to create better together,” added Vogt. “The momentum we created in 2024 puts us in a strong position to advance our strategic goals, continue gaining market share and drive growth through innovation, all with the ultimate goal of improving patient outcomes.”

