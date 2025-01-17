Kosovo Beer & Cider Market Databook 2024: Comprehensive Analysis of Categories & Segments, Price Points, Alcoholic-Strength, Companies & Brands, Packaging, and Distribution Channels

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kosovo Beer & Cider Market Databook 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Topics Covered

Introduction Industry Snapshot Sector Snapshot Category and Segment Insight Price Segment Dynamics Alcoholic-Strength Segment Dynamics Company & Brand Insight Top Beer Company Dynamics Top Beer Brand Dynamics Distribution Insight Channel Dynamics Beer Channel Share Dynamics Sub-channel Evolution Category Price Point Analysis Packaging Insight Packaging Snapshot Packaging Material Snapshot Packaging Type Snapshot Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Birra Peja

Heinkein

Pivara Skopje

Molson Coors

A-BlnBev

Brau Holding International

Krombacher

