Top Themes that will Impact the Global Retail Market in 2025: International Trade, Changing Role of Stores, Opportunities Online, AI, Geopolitics, ESG, M&As, Social Media, and Resale

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Top Themes in Retail and Apparel in 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In this report, we identify the top themes that will impact global retail in 2025. For each theme, we offer a definition of the theme, highlight trends and opportunities, and then give key considerations for brands and retailers.



Scope

The analyst provides detailed insight into the theme of omnichannel, specifically focusing on its impact on the Retail and Apparel sectors.

The report provides an overview of omnichannel and its components, the leading companies, the timeline of developments in the omnichannel theme, and related mergers and acquisitions.

The report also details the relevant trends across technology, macroeconomic and retail trends.

Reasons to Buy

Themes are disruptive, so it's easy to be blindsided by industry outsiders who invade your sector. Understanding the themes ecosystem will get you ahead of the curve.

Understand the important themes in 2024 and beyond, allowing you to grasp a wider view of changes in consumer behaviour and how it will impact your markets.

Explore how emerging themes in retail are allowing industry leaders to evolve, so you can better position yourself for long-term success.

An easy-to-use framework for tracking themes across all companies in all sectors.

Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures.

2025 Theme Map

International Trade

The Changing Role of Stores

Opportunities Online

Artificial Intelligence

Geopolitics

Envrionmental, Social and Governance

Mergers & Acquisitions

Social Media

Resale

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Aldi

Amazon

AptDeco

ASOS

B&Q

Best Buy

Boots

Bubbles Skincare

Cider

Coupang

Decathlon

Deliveroo

Dior

DoorDash

e.l.f cosmetics

eBay

Facebook Marketplace

Farfetch

FatFace

Getir

Google

Goriilas

Home Depot

Homebase

IKEA

Made.com

Marc Jacobs

Myntra

Mytheresa

Net-a-Porter

Next

Nike

Poltronesofa

Prada

Sainsbury's

Screwfix

ScS

Shein

Sol de Janeiro

Target

Temu

Tesco's

The Range

TikTok

Topman

Topshop

Ulta Beauty

Uniqlo

Vinted

Vinterior

Waitrose & Partners

Walmart

Wesfarmers'

Wilko

YNAP

Zara

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tkdm7k

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.