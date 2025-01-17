Asthma and Severe Asthma Epidemiology Forecast to 2033: Focus on US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and China

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asthma and Severe Asthma: Epidemiology Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asthma and Severe Asthma Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and global trends of asthma and severe asthma in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and China).

The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the 12-month and lifetime diagnosed prevalent cases of asthma and severe asthma, segmented by age (0 years up to 80 years older by 10-year age groups) and sex. The 12-month and lifetime diagnosed prevalent cases of severe asthma are further segmented by inflammatory subtype (atopic or allergic asthma, eosinophilic or neutrophilic).

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global asthma and severe asthma markets.

Quantify patient populations in the global asthma and severe asthma markets to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for asthma and severe asthma therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

Understand magnitude of the asthma and severe asthma population by age and sex and the severe asthma population by inflammatory subtype.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Asthma and Severe Asthma: Executive Summary

1.1 Catalyst

2 Epidemiology

2.1 Disease background

2.2 Risk factors and comorbidities.

2.3 Global and historical trends

2.4 8MM forecast methodology.

2.4.1 Sources

2.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods.

2.4.3 Forecast assumptions and methods: 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of asthma - 8MM.

2.4.4 Forecast assumptions and methods: lifetime diagnosed prevalent cases of asthma - 8MM.

2.4.5 Forecast assumptions and methods: 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of severe asthma.

2.4.6 Forecast assumptions and methods: lifetime diagnosed prevalent cases of severe asthma.

2.4.7 Forecast assumptions and methods: 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of severe asthma by inflammatory subtypes.

2.4.8 Forecast assumptions and methods: lifetime diagnosed prevalent cases of severe asthma by inflammatory subtypes.

2.5 Epidemiological forecast for asthma and severe asthma (2023-33)

2.5.1 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of asthma

2.5.2 Age-specific 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of asthma.

2.5.3 Sex-specific 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of asthma

2.5.4 Lifetime diagnosed prevalent cases of asthma

2.5.5 Age-specific lifetime diagnosed prevalent cases of asthma.

2.5.6 Sex-specific lifetime diagnosed prevalent cases of asthma

2.5.7 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of severe asthma

2.5.8 Age-specific 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of severe asthma

2.5.9 Sex-specific 12-month diagnosed prevalent cases of severe asthma

2.5.10 Lifetime diagnosed prevalent cases of severe asthma

2.5.11 Age-specific lifetime diagnosed prevalent cases of severe asthma

2.5.12 Sex-specific lifetime diagnosed prevalent cases of severe asthma

2.5.13 12-month diagnosed prevalence of severe asthma by inflammatory subtypes

2.5.14 Lifetime diagnosed prevalence of severe asthma by inflammatory subtypes

2.6 Discussion

2.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

2.6.2 COVID-19 impact

2.6.3 Limitations of the analysis

2.6.4 Strengths of the analysis



3 Appendix



