$6.8 Bn Glaucoma 68-Market Analysis and Sales Forecasts 2023-2033 Featuring Abbvie, Allergan, Alcon, Pfizer, Merck, Santen, Ocular Therapeutix, pH Pharma, Nicox, DWTI, Thea Pharma, Betaliq, and Tarsier Pharma

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glaucoma: 68-Market Analysis and Sales Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the 68 geographical markets and provides an Excel-based forecast model for the Glaucoma market through 2023.



Across the 68 markets, sales in the glaucoma market were $3.1 billion in 2023, growing to $6.8 billion in 2033.

The seven major markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan) represent approximately 66.4% and 37.3% of 68-market sales in 2023 and 2033, respectively.



Scope

This publication is an expanded version of the Excel model containing the patient-based forecast sales for glaucoma, covered in the analyst's report "Glaucoma: Seven -Market Drug Forecast and Market Analysis Update", published in December 2024.

In addition to patient based forecast sales data for the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan), this report contains sales forecast extrapolations for an additional 60 geographical markets (60M), totaling 68 markets (68M).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Overview

1.2 68M summary statistics

1.3 Key 7MM events driving the 68M forecast extrapolation.



2 Appendix

2.1 Abbreviations

2.2 Methodology

2.2.1 Patient-based forecast methodology

2.2.2 68M forecast extrapolation methodology.

2.3 Primary research - key opinion leaders interviewed for this report.



3 Primary research - prescriber survey

3.1 About the authors

3.1.1 Analyst

3.1.2 Therapy area and director

3.1.3 Epidemiologist

3.1.4 Vice president of disease intelligence and epidemiology

3.1.5 Global head of pharma research, analysis, and competitive intelligence

