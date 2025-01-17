Fire Protection Systems Markets in Europe, 2018-2023 & 2024-2028 with Profiles of Leading Players - Johnson Controls, Honeywell International, Bosch Security Systems, and Siemens

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fire Protection Systems in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European fire protection systems market recorded revenues of $22.5 billion in 2023, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.9% between 2018 and 2023.

Fire Protection Systems in Europe industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2018-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

The commercial segment accounted for the market's largest proportion in 2023, with total revenues of $14.5 billion, equivalent to 64.4% of the market's overall value.

The European fire protection market is driven by evolving regulatory standards under the EU's Construction Products Regulation (CPR), which mandates that all fire safety products meet stringent performance requirements. In 2023, the European Committee for Standardization (CEN) updated fire safety standards to include specifications for eco-friendly fire-resistant materials and low-emission fire suppression systems, aligning fire safety with the EU's Green Deal objectives.

