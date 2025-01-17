Hyperscale Data Declares Monthly Cash Dividend of $0.2708333 Per Share of 13.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), a diversified holding company (“Hyperscale Data” or the “Company”), today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.2708333 per share of the Company’s outstanding 13.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock. The record date for this dividend is January 31, 2025, and the payment date is Monday, February 10, 2025.

Link to NYSE quote for the Company’s 13.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock: https://www.nyse.com/quote/XASE:GPUSpD

The Company further announced today that the Board has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.20833 per share of the Company’s outstanding 10.00% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series E Preferred Stock”). The declared dividend is for the previously deferred dividend for the month ended December 31, 2024. As the Series E Preferred Stock was issued on December 9, 2024, the declared monthly cash dividend will be prorated for the month, resulting in a cash dividend of $0.15278 per share. The record date for this dividend is January 31, 2025, and the payment date is Monday, February 10, 2025.

In addition, the Board has elected not to declare a monthly cash dividend on the Series E Preferred Stock for the month ending January 31, 2025. The certificate of designations for the Series E Preferred Stock permits the Company to defer up to 12 consecutive monthly dividend payments on the Series E Preferred Stock without such deferrals being considered missed. The Company notes that the dividend is a cumulative dividend that accrues for payment in the future.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Hyperscale Data is transitioning from a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact to becoming solely an owner and operator of data centers to support high performance computing services. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence ecosystems and other industries. It also provides, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc., mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an artificial intelligence software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, Hyperscale Data is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data’s headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; Hyperscale Data, Inc.

