Semiconductor Industry Research Primer 2024: Market Structure, Key Players, Emerging Technologies, and Global Supply Chain Dynamics

This report provides an overview of the semiconductor industry, including the market structure, key players, and predictions on how the semiconductor industry will evolve in the coming years.



The report looks at the entire value chain from pre-competitive basic research, to design, fabrication, assembly & testing, and end products.



Within end products, it provides an analysis of the various semiconductor product categories, including analog, microcomponents, digital logic, memory, and micro-electromechanical systems.



Due to its capex intensity and large economies of scale, this industry has become highly specialized and concentrated.



Also included in this report is a discussion of quantum and neuromorphic computing, particularly when analyzing the microcomponents and digital logic categories. While these technologies are still very immature, they have the potential to revolutionize computing.

This primer also analyzes the ongoing and escalating US-China trade dispute and discusses how it is driving a race for supply chain self-sufficiency, a decoupling of the Western and Chinese supply chains, an acceleration of Chinese semiconductor self-sufficiency, and ultimately overinvestment.

