Mexico Welding Consumables Market Research 2025-2030, Featuring Colfax Corporation, Voestalpine, The Lincoln Electric Company, Obara Corporation, CenterLine Holding, and UACJ Metal Components Central Mexico

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Welding Consumables Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Technology, Product, and End Use, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Mexico welding consumables market size is anticipated to reach USD 696.5 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2025 to 2030. Increasing demand for advanced welding technologies in high-end manufacturing applications is likely to have a positive impact on market. Moreover, an increasing number of construction projects in the country are expected to support the market growth.







Mexico Welding Consumables Market Report: Highlights

Arc welding dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 39.0% in 2024. This growth can be attributed to its versatility and efficiency in joining various metals across diverse thicknesses.

Stick Electrodes segment led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 35.8% in 2024, primarily driven by their versatility and effectiveness in various welding applications, particularly in the automotive and construction sectors.

The transportation & automobiles segment held the dominant position in the market, with the largest revenue share of 45.8% in 2024.

Marine end use is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period, driven by the expansion of shipbuilding and repair activities.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $560.8 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $696.5 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Mexico

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook



Chapter 3. Mexico Welding Consumables Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Mexico Welding Consumables Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Technology Overview

3.4. Average Price Trend Analysis

3.5. Supply-Demand GAP Analysis, 2024

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.6.1. Policies and Incentive Plans

3.6.2. Standards and Compliances

3.6.3. Regulatory Impact Analysis

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.7.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.7.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.3. Industry Challenges

3.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Mexico Welding Consumables Market: Technology Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. Mexico Welding Consumables Market: Technology Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.1.1. Arc Welding

4.1.2. Resistance Welding

4.1.3. Oxy-Fuel Welding

4.1.4. Laser Beam Welding

4.1.5. Others

Chapter 5. Mexico Welding Consumables Market: Product Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

5.1. Mexico Welding Consumables Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.1.1. Stick Electrodes

5.1.2. Solid Wires

5.1.3. Flux-Cored Wires

5.1.4. Saw Wires and Fluxes

5.1.5. Others

Chapter 6. Mexico Welding Consumables Market: End Use Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

6.1. Mexico Welding Consumables Market: End Use Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.1.1. Transportation & Automobiles

6.1.2. Building & Construction

6.1.3. Marine

6.1.4. Others

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Vendor Landscape

7.2.1. Company Categorization

7.2.2. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

7.2.3. List of Potential Customers/End Users

7.3. Competitive Dynamics

7.3.1. Competitive Benchmarking

7.3.2. Strategy Mapping

7.3.3. Heat Map Analysis

7.4. Company Profiles/Listing

7.4.1. Colfax Corporation

7.4.2. Voestalpine AG

7.4.3. The Lincoln Electric Company

7.4.4. Obara Corporation

7.4.5. CenterLine Holding Inc.

7.4.6. UACJ Metal Components Central Mexico, S.A. de C.V.

