U.S. Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Market Outlook 2025-2030: An Assessment of the Market, Value Chain, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Featuring Porter's and PESTEL Analysis

The U.S. wastewater secondary treatment equipment market size is expected to reach USD 3.11 billion by 2030. It is projected to register a CAGR of 3.1% from 2025 to 2030. Rising demand for wastewater treatment plants owing to increasing number of new users getting connected to centralized treatment systems is expected to translate into upgradation of existing treatment facilities or construction of new wastewater treatment facilities.







A positive government outlook with respect to funding coupled with stringent regulations and standards for wastewater treatment for both municipal and industrial sectors is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Wastewater secondary treatment equipment such as the Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) provides more effective removal of suspended and organic solids as it integrates the membrane filtration process with the conventional activated sludge process thereby offering advanced level filtration coupled with high-quality effluent.



Packaged MBR systems are becoming increasingly popular as they offer several benefits including small footprint, less installation and commissioning time, and reduced construction labor and engineering. In addition, these systems can be designed & assembled as per the customer specific requirements as well as the space available for installation. Factors such as population growth and ongoing new housing developments are expected to drive the need for either new capacity construction or existing capacity expansion of municipal wastewater treatment plants which in turn is anticipated to drive the demand in the municipal application segment.



U.S. Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Market Report: Highlights

The Sequencing Batch Reactor (SBR) segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2025 to 2030 owing to its advantages in terms of operational flexibility and control coupled with suitability for applications with limited space availability

The Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR) segment is expected to witness substantial growth as they employ biofilm carriers that offer increased surface area for the microorganisms to grow thereby reducing the overall footprint of the system

The wastewater secondary treatment equipment demand in the industrial application segment accounted for a share of 38.9% in terms of revenue in 2024, owing to stringent effluent discharge regulations coupled with rising investments in various industrial sectors

Market participants are investing in R&D in order to develop highly efficient products that cater to the changing technological requirements from various end-use industries especially the ones with high wastewater volume

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.11 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.1% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Insights

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook



Chapter 3. U.S. Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. U.S. Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Application Overview

3.4. Average Price Trend Analysis

3.5. Supply-Demand Gap Analysis, 2024

3.6. Regulatory Framework

3.6.1. Policies and Incentive Plans

3.6.2. Standards and Compliances

3.6.3. Regulatory Impact Analysis

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.7.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.7.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.3. Industry Challenges

3.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.9. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. U.S. Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Market: Equipment Type Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. U.S. Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Market: Equipment Type Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.1.1. Plug Flow (PF)

4.1.2. Complete-Mix Activated Sludge (CMAS)

4.1.3. Membrane Bioreactor (MBR)

4.1.4. Moving Bed Bioreactor (MBBR)

4.1.5. Sequencing Batch Reactors (SBR)

4.1.6. Integrated Fixed-film Activated Sludge (IFAS)

4.1.7. Other

Chapter 5. U.S. Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Market: Application Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

5.1. U.S. Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.1.1. Municipal

5.1.2. Industrial

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

6.2. Vendor Landscape

6.2.1. Company Categorization

6.2.2. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

6.2.3. List of Potential Customers/End Users

6.3. Competitive Dynamics

6.3.1. Competitive Benchmarking

6.3.2. Strategy Mapping

6.3.3. Heat Map Analysis

6.4. Company Profiles/Listing

6.4.1. Xylem, Inc.

6.4.2. Pentair plc

6.4.3. Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

6.4.4. Aquatech International LLC

6.4.5. SUEZ

6.4.6. Ecolab Inc.

6.4.7. Calgon Carbon Corporation

6.4.8. Toshiba Water Solutions Private Limited

6.4.9. Veolia

6.4.10. Ecologix Entertainment Systems, LLC

6.4.11. Parkson Corporation

6.4.12. Lenntech B.V.

6.4.13. H2O Innovation

6.4.14. Smith & Loveless

6.4.15. Samco Technologies, Inc.

