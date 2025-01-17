North America Road Logistics Industry Report 2024: A $1.06 Trillion Market in 2023 with Forecasts to 2028 Featuring FedEx, United Parcel Service, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, and C.H. Robinson

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Road Logistics in North America" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American road logistics market recorded revenues of $1.06 trillion in 2023, representing a negative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.1% between 2018 and 2023.

Road Logistics in North America industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2018-23, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Highlights

The truckload segment accounted for the market's largest proportion in 2023, with total revenues of $761.1 billion, equivalent to 71.2% of the market's overall value.

According to the analyst, North America accounted for 24.4% of the global road logistics market in 2023.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the road logistics market in North America

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the road logistics market in North America

Leading company profiles reveal details of key road logistics market players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the North America road logistics market with five year forecasts

Reasons to Buy

What was the size of the North America road logistics market by value in 2023?

What will be the size of the North America road logistics market in 2028?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the North America road logistics market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up North America's road logistics market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Category segmentation

1.4. Geography segmentation

1.5. Market rivalry

1.6. Competitive landscape



2 Market Overview

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market analysis



3 Market Data

3.1. Market value



4 Market Segmentation

4.1. Category segmentation

4.2. Geography segmentation



5 Market Outlook

5.1. Market value forecast



6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1. Summary

6.2. Buyer power

6.3. Supplier power

6.4. New entrants

6.5. Threat of substitutes

6.6. Degree of rivalry



7 Competitive Landscape

7.1. Who are the leading players?

7.2. What are the strategies of the leading players?

7.3. What are the recent developments in the market?



8 Company Profiles

8.1. FedEx Corp

8.2. United Parcel Service Inc

8.3. J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc

8.4. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc



9 Macroeconomic Indicators

9.1. Country data



10 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d5y7yd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.