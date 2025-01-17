Crypto Experts, Regulators, Founders, and Investors Gather at the 2025 Web3 Investor Summit in Davos





DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockchain Founders Capital and Animoca Brands are co-hosting the exclusive 2025 Web3 Investor Gathering at Hotel Seehof, Davos, bringing together leading figures in crypto, regulation, venture capital, and technology.

The invitation-only event will feature keynote presentations and panel discussions with prominent Web3 companies, including Aya, BitsCrunch, Sigma Capital, Polymesh, Kadena, Gate Exchange, Eatna Custody, Filecoin Foundation, TradeDog Crowdfunding, Paycio, LedgerLink, Lisk, Unstoppable Domains, Edinburgh Cask Management, and Input.

A Platform for Critical Conversations on Web3 & AI

"Davos is an unparalleled forum for high-impact discussions on the future of financial markets, the double-edged sword of government regulation, and the challenges faced by mission-driven startups and investors in the evolving Web3 and AI space," said Sagar Barvaliya , General Partner at Blockchain Founders Capital. "Every January, people from across the globe gather in Davos, and side events like ours provide an opportunity for in-depth, real-world discussions—away from the soundbites that dominate platforms like X, Discord, and Reddit." Yat Siu , Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Animoca Brands, emphasized the foundational role of digital property rights in Web3: "The future of the internet is built on digital ownership. As we transition into a decentralized Web3 ecosystem, property rights will be the key driver of economic transformation, unlocking new opportunities for wealth creation."

Beyond fostering Web3 adoption, the event will also tackle the regulatory landscape.

"The development of clear and comprehensive crypto policies is essential to fostering innovation and growth in this space," Siu added. "I look forward to engaging with government officials in Davos to better understand their perspectives on blockchain regulation and policy."

Wall Street Meets Web3: A Conversation with Anthony Scaramucci

Anthony Scaramucci , Founder of SkyBridge Capital and a vocal Bitcoin advocate, will be a special guest speaker at the event. He will share insights on Wall Street's evolving view of crypto and expectations for the incoming Trump administration's stance on digital assets.

The event's agenda will also explore a range of cutting-edge topics, including blockchain infrastructure, institutional DeFi, digital identity, and more. Keynote speakers will feature prominent industry leaders such as Annelise Osborne (Kadena), Philipp Vonmoos (Solana), Gordon Liao (Circle), Porter Stowell (Filecoin Foundation), Vineet Budki (Sigma Capital), alongside many other influential figures shaping the future of the space.

Networking Reception: Bridging Builders, Investors, and Innovators

The event will conclude with a high-level networking reception, offering attendees the opportunity to engage in deeper discussions on the future of Web3 and AI—connecting those who build, those who finance, and those who are pioneering the next generation of decentralized applications.

